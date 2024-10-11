Saturday tips: Manxman tipped to land Cesarewitch Handicap gold at Newmarket

The Weekend Winners trio are back with a look at this weekend's jump meeting at Chepstow, as well as flat action from Newmarket.

Host Kate Tracey is joined by BetVictor's Sam Boswell and Declan Rix of attheraces.com to pick out their best bets for the weekend, with Chepstow and Newmarket featured.

The panel attempted to find the winner of the Club Godolphin Cesarewitch Handicap, ran over two miles and two furlongs at Newmarket on Saturday.

YouTube YouTube , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable YouTube cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to YouTube cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow YouTube cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Declan Rix

"It looks like there is pace right across the track, although I don't see it being a really strongly run race. With regards to the draw, as long as you get a decent crack at it you can win from anywhere. I've gone for a bigger price in Premier Ligne.

"He's 3lb well in after a very good run in the trial here three weeks ago and he really travelled well into the race like he was going to bolt up that day. He didn't put it all in at the end and has finished second in a few runs recently, so it's interesting the Hughie Morrison team have reached for the blinkers. He's been really progressive, handles the track and he's bred to be a really smart horse. We know he'll stay and I hope five-pound claimer Jack Doughty can get him to run a big race."

Kate Tracey

"I'm going to go with Spirit Mixer in this, who just edged out Sea Of Sands on the trends. He's a horse that has run plenty this season and I do prefer freshness for this race but he does just seem to be thriving off his racing. He landed back-to-back wins at Chester over the same course and distance as his penultimate start, coping with the softer ground. He's effectively running off 3lb higher in in this one, which sees him 1lb well in. I know it's only one pound but it could count for plenty.

Sam Boswell

"You can make cases for so many in here. I wanted to be with one of the jumps trainers when you look through the record but Sea Of Sands was too short at 9/2 in a race where you need some luck in running. I think Simon and Ed Crisford's Manxman is a very intriguing player here. Sean Dylan Bowen is one of the unheralded stories of the flat season - he's a really improved rider doing wonderful things.

"This horse won a Racing League contest last time out and what's interesting about this Cracksman horse is the fact that every time you go two miles or further with him, he's won bar one occasion. He definitely seems to excel at a further trip and I think you want a tough horse for this type of race and I thought a double-digit price was incredibly fair."

Watch Weekend Winners in full on the At The Races YouTube channel...