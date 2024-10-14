Today on Sky Sports Racing: Windsor, Hereford and Wolverhampton host action on busy Monday

There's Flat and Jumps action on the agenda today, with live action from Windsor, Hereford and Wolverhampton in store live on Sky Sports Racing...

3.12 Windsor - Last time out winners Balmoral Lady and Four Adaay clash

Balmoral Lady just held on at Bath last time out for Billy Loughnane and Hollie Doyle takes over today in the hope of getting the double up. She is up 3lb for that win and looks to go in again. Another last-time-out winner was Four Adaay for Rod Millman who got up to win at Sandown for the first time this season. He is up 5lb for that win and is still 2lb below his highest winning mark.

Jacquelina has been great to watch this summer and was a touch disappointing last time at Ascot but don' be surprised if she bounces back in a less competitive race.

2.00 Hereford - Lock Out is turned out quickly

Gearoid Harney got on well with Lock Out last time in the David Pipe Racing Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Chase at Chepstow. He was running out of the handicap and looks to defy a quick turnaround at Hereford on Monday. Stepping slightly down in trip, he'll be fancied to go well.

Henry Box Brown faces him having won last time when never looking the winner until the dying stages. Ellis Collier retains the rides and has been put up 6lb for that win. Moodofthemoment was a shade unlucky getting nabbed twice this season at Worcester by small margins. If he continues the form, he has been he will be in the placings.

5.00 Wolverhampton - Binadham looks to bounce back

Kevin Philippart De Foy must have thought he had a smart prospect on his hands in Binadham when scoring comfortably on debut. He ran a cracker when sixth in the Norfolk at Royal Ascot and placed in Listed company. He lowers his sight today and looks to have found a golden opportunity to win again.

Bonnie's Boy has three seconds to his name and disappointed at Ayr last time, but it would be no shock for him to bounce back here. He had bumped into some smart runners and could go well for Richard Fahey. Veblen Good travelled well before not finding as much as anticipated and looks to build upon that after a solid run at Sandown.

Best of the rest

Aotano makes his bow for the Simon Munir and Isaac Souede Double Green team at Hereford (2.30pm). A half-brother to five-time winner Auenperte, this three-year-old is paired with the experienced Daryl Jacob for his maiden start.

Rikissa has shown solid form lately and could go close in the 2.42pm for the Ralph Beckett and Rossa Ryan combination.

Watch every race from Windsor, Hereford and Wolverhampton - all live on Sky Sports Racing on Monday October 14.