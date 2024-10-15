Today on Sky Sports Racing: Yarmouth sees debut of half-brother to St Mark's Basilica as Newcastle also features

Tuesday on Sky Sports Racing features live action from Yarmouth and Newcastle with L'Karama, Royal Alliance and War Hawk headlining and exciting newcomers Wicked and Sallaal clashing.

Exciting newcomers Wicked and Sallaal clash in the British Stallion Studs EBF Novice Stakes (2.45).

John and Thady Gosden's Kingman colt Wicked was a 600,000 guineas purchase for Wathnan and connections will be hoping he can be as good as his half-brother St Mark's Basilica as he makes his racecourse debut.

Sallaal is also impeccably well-bred as a half-brother to 1000 Guineas winner Elmalka and globetrotter Benbatl and could easily make a winning start to his career for Roger Varian.

Power Fizz should improve after floundering on debut for William Haggas. His run at Newbury will have been a massive learning curve, and he could go well in the hands of Tom Marquand.

6.00 Newcastle - L'Karama, Royal Alliance and War Hawk headline

L'Karama, Royal Alliance and War Hawk headline in the Download The Raceday Ready App Novice Stakes (6.00).

This looks a strong novice with the best of the bunch appearing to be debutant L'Karama for Archie Watson and Hollie Doyle. He cost 180,000 guineas, is by Starspangledbanner and holds an entry in the Irish 2000 Guineas so connections clearly think highly of him.

Simon and Ed Crisford's charge War Hawk is a brother to Del Mar Oaks winner Going Global and half-brother to Mitbaahy and should not be underestimated with Harry Davies in the plate on debut.

George Boughey's Royal Alliance has been gelded since his debut at Newmarket where he finished fourth. This race looks to be a strong one though and his experience should help.

2.15 Yarmouth - Almeraq and Al Samed represent Haggas

Stablemates Almeraq and Al Samed feature for Haggas in the British EBF Novice Stakes (2.15).

It is no surprise to see Jim Crowley opt to ride Almeraq who shaped with considerable promise when second on debut at Newbury. He appears to set the standard with that vital experience under his belt. Crowley and Haggas have a solid strike-rate at Yarmouth which they can further bolster here.

The Newmarket stable's second string is Al Samed who has finished ninth and fifth on his two starts so far, but could run a solid race.

Another eye-catcher is 170,000 guineas buy San Munoz who completes the shortlist for Jane Chapple-Hyam.

