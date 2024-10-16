Today on Sky Sports Racing: Worcester hosts domestic action

Wednesday’s domestic action is from Worcester as El Elefante and West Balboa debut over fences, live on Sky Sports Racing.

2.38 Worcester - El Elefante and West Balboa debut over fences

El Elefante and West Balboa have their first try over fences in the Sri Lanka, The Wonder Of Asia Mares' Novices' Chase (2.38).

Dan Skelton's West Balboa showed some high-class form over hurdles including when winning a premier handicap hurdle at Aintree. She finished last season with a third in a competitive hurdle at Aintree. If she has a clean round, she could be tough to beat under Harry Skelton.

El Elefante was consistent enough last season as she took well to hurdles, winning a couple of novice races. She rates an exciting prospect for chasing but may struggle against the likely favourite.

Joe Tizzard's Ilovethenightlife is a four-time winner over smaller obstacles and must be considered on her chasing debut.

4.08 Worcester - Jurancon and The Kemble Brewery contest hot novice

The Kemble Brewery and Jurancon headline in the strong Amazing Sri Lanka EBF "National Hunt" Novices' Hurdle (4.08).

The David Pipe-trained Juracon scored on two of his three starts under rules. He is held in high regard and rates a hugely promising novice for the season.

The Kemble Brewery caught the eye when he won on debut at Huntingdon before following up at Cheltenham in October. He has made a disappointing start to hurdling when finishing third behind Cannock Park. As he returns from 332 days off, a market watch is advised.

Kap De Triomphe won on his debut in a National Hunt flat race and first time out for Christian Williams might be worth watching.

3.38 Worcester - In-form King Roly faces Autonomous Cloud

In-form King Roly will clash with Autonomous Cloud in the Sri Lanka, The Jewel Of Asia Novices' Hurdle (3.38).

The Bowen team are in good form and the consistent King Roly headlines the field. He's built on his first start of the season at this track, as he comfortably claimed a Perth bumper before winning on hurdles debut over this course and distance. This looks a great opportunity for him.

Fergal O'Brien's Autonomous Cloud is better known for his chasing exploits with the highlight a fourth in the Midlands Grand National. He reverts to small obstacles and rates a big danger.

Kim Bailey's Clondaw General cost £150,000 at the Cheltenham February sale after a point-to-point win and shouldn't be underestimated.

