Today on Sky Sports Racing: Doncaster's November Handicap the feature live on Saturday

The November Handicap takes centre stage on Sky Sports Racing on Saturday with the competitive field at Doncaster headlined by Valvano and Master Builder.

3.45 Doncaster - Progressive Valvano and Master Builder fancied in November Handicap

Improving Valvano and Master Builder are among the leading candidates in the Virgin Bet November Handicap (3.45).

Ralph Beckett's Valvano has been towards the head of the ante-post betting and looks the type to step forward on just his second handicap start. He was a solid third over the extended 10f at York and ought to be suited by the step up in trip to 1m 4f, with the draw also a positive.

David Menuisier saddles Master Builder, who has looked progressive throughout his campaign, winning at Haydock in September. After that he was third off 1lb lower behind the re-opposing Minstrel King at York and should be in the frame once again.

Insanity scored at Ascot on his penultimate run and looks to bounce back to form after struggling at York last time out, although he could go well with Rossa Ryan onboard.

1.20 Doncaster - Zoum Zoum and Room Service clash in Wentworth Stakes

Last-time-out-winner Zoum Zoum clashes with Room Service in the Livescore Bet Wentworth Stakes (1.20).

Ralph Beckett's Zoum Zoum returned to winning ways when a cosy winner over course and distance last month. He heads back up in class and remains unexposed at this six-furlong trip.

The Kevin Ryan-trained Room Service will be popular after he bounced back to form with an excellent second in the competitive Coral Sprint Trophy at York. The way he finished against the pace bias was interesting.

Korker seems to be the leading each-way claim on the pick of this season's form. He has not won since this time last year but could cause an upset.

3.10 Doncaster - Danielle takes on unexposed Diamon Rain

Danielle faces unexposed Diamon Rain in the Virgin Bet Irish EBF Gillies Fillies' Stakes (3.10).

The John and Thady Gosden-trained Danielle produced a career-best effort as she chased home Max Vega in deep ground at Newbury last month and this looks a golden chance to notch her first black-type success under Kieren Shoemark.

Charlie Appleby's Diamond Rain appeared to be a filly to follow as she burst onto the scene, landing an Ascot novice before reinforcing that effort with a win in the Listed Haras De Bouquetot Fillies' Trial Stakes at Newbury. She has a bit to prove despite the drop in class.

Albany was a decisive winner of a Nottingham handicap on her last start. As James Doyle teams up with Ralph Beckett, she looks an intriguing type.

