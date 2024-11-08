Weekend Winners: Grand Sefton best bets including a 16/1 fancy

The Grand Sefton Handicap Chase at Aintree has the panel slightly divided, but Kate Tracey and Declan Rix both side with a 16/1 shot.

Host Tracey is joined by BetVictor's Sam Boswell and Rix of attheraces.com to pick out their selections for the race and the other top action this weekend.

Declan Rix…

"You're going to need a horse going forward and I think there's only been one horse in the last decade who has won on seasonal debut so I've been stuck between two here.

"I will mention King Turgeon as he is such a good jumper, he could really take to this test. I'm just worried that the drop back in trip and the step up in class could have him on his head.

"However my selection is the former Willie Mullins horse Authorized Art. Now with the Gary and Josh Moore team, he looks tailor-made. He's a very good jumper when he's on it, he's got a high cruising speed and he's got a prominent style of racing - those are what you want for a test like this.

"It'll be tough off his mark as he would be the highest-rated winner of this race in the last decade, but Caoilin Quinn takes 3lb off his back and he's a big, big price, I'd be having him each-way to run into the places."

Kate Tracey…

"For us both to land on a horse that is bigger than 12/1, I thought he's done the same as me and looked at the trends.

"The fact that Authorized Art has already had one start this season and this didn't come in a race that would lead to this as it was in a Listed Hurdle, he wasn't disgraced at all.

"He still has plenty of ability and when you look at his competitive chase handicaps that he's been running in of late... like the Galway Plate where he ran a solid race. He will happier over this trip and he is a class act."

Sam Boswell…

"The selection is Gaboriot. He was last seen in hunter chases, switched back to that code and unseated at the last turn going back to these fences last April. I think you can forgive that run; you've got to think that with this type of horse I like the fact they did something different.

"The mark is workable, he lacks a recent run which would be preferential here but many of them do lack that. I like him each-way."

