Today on Sky Sports Racing: Five nice chances for Harry Cobden at Ffos Las

Harry Cobden has five rides at Ffos Las on Sunday including Farland who clashes with Ski Lodge and Koapey bidding to notch a first winner, live on Sky Sports Racing .

2.25 Ffos Las - Fortified Fortune and Broughshane clash

Last-time out winners Fortified Fortune and Broughshane meet in the @andythelodge Now Visited Every UK Track Handicap Hurdle (2.25).

The O'Neill trained Broughshane was always doing enough when winning on his seasonal debut at Fontwell last month. After this easy enough success, he rates a big player if he can defy a 9lb hike in the weights.

Christian Williams' Fortified Fortune stayed on strongly when scoring in novice company at Newton Abbot on his last start of the season. This five-year-old is highly regarded and is bred to appreciate this step up in distance on handicap debut.

Balkardy also recorded success last time out and if he continues in the same vein, he could be interesting in the hands of Isabel Williams.

1.50 Ffos Las - Farland and Ski Lodge contest big-field maiden

Farland and Ski Lodge headline in the JPR Phoenix Maiden Hurdle (1.50).

Paul Nicholls' yard is in form and their charge Farland ran a race full of promise when third at Chepstow on his hurdling debut last month. He is taken to improve on that effort as he steps up in trip under Harry Cobden.

Alan King's Ski Lodge got off the mark on his second bumper start at Chepstow, that form has since been franked and he looks an exciting recruit to hurdling.

Richie McLernon rides Neo King would have each-way claims if able to build on his third at Chepstow last time out. He has plenty of point-to-point form this just needs to be converted to under rules success now.

12.40 Ffos Las - The Kemble Brewery fancied to follow up

The Kemble Brewery is fancied to back up his success in the Weatherbys & Birdie Calendars Novices' Hurdle (12.40).

This looks a gilt-edge opportunity for The Kemble Brewery to double his tally over hurdles before he heads up in grade. This promising Kim Bailey novice saw off Jurancon on his return at Worcester and should go well again for Tom Bellamy.

Koapey has undergone wind surgery since finishing an encouraging runner-up in a bumper here and looks one to keep an eye on especially with Harry Cobden in the saddle.

Jackpot D'Ainay has shown promise in his first three starts despite having a big break between these. He could cause an upset.

International Action

Saint-Cloud features lots of British and Irish raiders. The 12.23 has David Menuisier and Kieren Shoemark team up with Dianarina, and the next race features Ollie Sangster's Glamis Road. The Listed contest at 1.33 has the unbeaten Ocean Viking running for Andre Fabre but top-jockey Rossa Ryan has picked up a ride on Concluding Call. The next is a Listed Fillies contest with the big names represented like Andrew Balding and Oisin Murphy. They team up for Imperial Express while Ralph Beckett's Forest Fairy and the Gosdens' Shaha also feature (2.50). In the 3.25 Spark Fly bids for the hat-trick with Laura Pearson in the plate however Joseph and Donnacha O'Brien, Jane Chapple-Hyam, Harry Charlton and Ralph Beckett also have runners.

