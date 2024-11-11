Today on Sky Sports Racing: Interesting Shadwell newcomer Majaz features at Newcastle on Monday

Newcastle on Monday features course and distance winner Rogue Encore bidding to follow up on his success last time out and Wolverhampton headlines with Altanera.

5.30 Newcastle - Searchingtheblues faces Shadwell's Majaz

Hat-trick seeking Searchingtheblues clashes with newcomer Majaz in the Gamble Responsibly At Betmgm Fillies' Novice Stakes (5.30).

Jim Crowley makes the long journey to Newcastle for just one ride onboard newcomer Majaz. The debutant is a sister to Hafit, who got within a neck of Eldar Eldarov in the Queen's Vase at Royal Ascot. She is intriguing in this contest.

Mark Usher's Searchingtheblues arrives here bidding for the hat-trick and showed ability when she scooted clear of rivals at Wolverhampton to win convincingly. She looks to be the one to beat but has a big penalty to defy.

North Star made a solid start to her career with a second over course and distance last time out. She needs to keep improving but does rate a danger.

6.00 Newcastle - Course and distance winner Rogue Encore headlines

Recent course and distance winners Rogue Encore and The Cookstown Cafu meet in the Weekly Free Bets With Betmgm Extra Handicap (6.00).

This looks an interesting contest with plenty looking well-handicapped on their best form, including The Cookstown Cafu. He has won two of his three starts at this course and proved himself on his penultimate start. The switch back to the all-weather should work in his favour.

Rogue Encore recorded his course and distance success last time out but Peter Chapple-Hyam now reaches for the first-time cheekpieces and he could defy the 3lb rise with Luke Morris back in the saddle. This three-year-old has plenty of potential, finishing close behind Inisherin and Kalpana in March, and should not be underestimated.

Bellarchi has been falling down the weights since his win at Ascot in May and is one from one on the all-weather. He could bounce back here.

7.15 Wolverhampton - Last-time-out-winner Altanera features

Last-time-out-winner Altanera headlines in the BetUK: It's Where The UK Bets Handicap (7.15).

David Simcock's Altanera was last seen keeping on well to win at the track in October. He defied being slow away and definitely has more in the locker as he steps up in trip, so he could be one to beat.

Dark Mystery has slid steadily down the weights but has been consistent in his recent runs as Ben Brookhouse steps him back up in trip and he cannot be discounted.

Grand Duchess Olga has been hitting the post of late but she could go one better than last time out in this contest.

