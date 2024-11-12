Today on Sky Sports Racing: Southwell, Hereford and Lingfield feature

Southwell hosts Qazaq as he bids to remain unbeaten, Mojomaker and Tan Rapido reoppose while over the jumps Superbolt headlines for Nigel Twiston-Davies at Hereford

7.30 Southwell - Unbeaten Qazaq represents Roger Varian

Qazaq bids to remain unbeaten in the BetMGM: It's Showtime Handicap (7.30).

Roger Varian's three-year-old was a smart winner at Kempton on his second start after a long break. His starting mark of 89 might not be enough to stop him. He looks poised to extend this unbeaten streak.

The Crisford's Magnum Opus has won over this distance before but when last appearing at this course and distance he was set off favourite and finished fifth in a competitive race. He should be able to improve as long as he handles the surface.

Lion Of War needs to defy top weight despite struggling of late. His last run at Kempton did show glimmers of his old talent and he could bounce back.

7.00 Southwell - Mojomaker and Tan Rapido reoppose

Mojomaker bids to reverse the form with Tan Rapido in the Extra Winnings With BetUK Acca Club Handicap (7.00).

David Loughnane's Mojomaker put in an impressive performance when he stayed on strongly to finish fourth last time out against the reopposing Tan Rapido. He was return to the track after a setback, and he should continue to improve here.

Tan Rapido was also returning off a lay-off last time out. Partnered again with Rob Hornby, he could notch another win.

Dutch Kingdom has been consistent enough this season and was a winner last time out at Chelmsford. He faces a 6lb rise in the weights and for that he warrants respect and should be in the mix.

2.25 Hereford - Superbolt headlines for Nigel Twiston-Davies

Moodofthemoment clashes with Superbolt in the Sunshine Radio Handicap Chase (2.25).

Matt Sheppard's Moodofthemoment was a course and distance winner last time out despite making a few mistakes. He shouldn't be discounted to go well again.

Superbolt is still searching for his first win but he has shown promise when finishing second on his last two starts. On his most recent start at Ludlow, he bumped into an improving horse. He rates a significant danger especially with the weigh-for-age allowance.

David Noonan's mount Fat Sam should go well as he steps back up in trip slightly after a runner-up effort on the last day.

Watch every race from Hereford, Lingfield and Southwell live on Sky Sports Racing on Tuesday November 12.