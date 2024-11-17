Cheltenham: Burdett Road to eye Champion Hurdle following Greatwood Hurdle triumph

Burdett Road kept on gamely to run out a well-backed winner of the Unibet Greatwood Handicap Hurdle at Cheltenham and ignite Champion Hurdle dreams for connections.

James Owen's 7-2 chance powered clear three out along with market leader Dysart Enos and got the upper hand over that rival once turning into the home straight.

Be Aware briefly looked a big danger when coming out of the chasing pack to mount a late challenge, but Harry Cobden was always in control on the Gredley family-owned Burdett Road and they prevailed by half a length.

Trainer James Owen - whose East India Dock impressed on Saturday in the same colours - said: "It was a great performance. Tim (Gredley) and I both agreed that we were going to change tactics, we've learnt a lot on the Flat with him this time and we wanted to make the running.

"He settled lovely and Harry gave him a fantastic ride, jumped impeccably for a four-year-old and for me, he was just idling up the hill.

"When the other horse came to him, he has gone again. He looked like he was going to get caught but he's just gone again.

"He's a lovely horse and it's a great performance from a four-year-old in a strong race - and this horse wants cut in the ground as well, he'll be better with a bit of give, so we're really looking forward to the rest of the season with him.

"It's the first time he's really given himself a chance in a race; jumped, settled, breezed and he's learnt a lot."

Asked about Champion Hurdle aspirations, he added: "It's still a long way to go but obviously on his Flat form, he's more than capable of getting there and we'll aim that way. I'm not sure where we'll go next but I'm sure it will be a graded race somewhere.

"It's lovely to get these good horses and do the job for the Gredley family, we've got a great team at home, my wife's a big part of the team and it's just a shame Tim and the Gredley family aren't here, but I'm sure they'll be cheering at home."

Burdett Road won his first two starts over hurdles last season before finishing second to Sir Gino and he was then forced to miss the Triumph at the Festival.

However, he got back on track with a successful Flat campaign this summer, which included a wide-margin win in Listed company at Newmarket.

Winning rider Cobden said: "All credit to James and the job he has done with this horse. He said there was no speed in the race today, so let's rock and roll - the horse settled nicely, jumped great and just gave himself a chance.

"He found plenty when needed to. He's improved a hell of a lot and he even did that this summer on the Flat, so he's only going way.

"He's obviously got a lot to improve, but you have to chuck him in the (Champion Hurdle) mix now, because once he's done with handicapping, he hasn't got many other places to go."

Burdett Road is 33-1 for the Champion Hurdle with most bookmakers.

Peaky Boy perfect over fences first time at Cheltenham

Peaky Boy looked to have plenty of scope for improvement when staying on strongly to land the mallardjewellers.com Novices' Limited Handicap Chase at Cheltenham for Nicky Henderson.

Nico de Boinville's mount was off the bridle some way from home but gradually warmed to the task and ultimately got better and better the further they went.

The six-year-old, who was two from two over hurdles at Prestbury Park last season, came home powerfully to finish two and a half lengths clear of Westerninthepark as the 9-5 favourite.

De Boinville said: "I'd say we'll probably be looking to step him up in trip now. That was sharp enough for him there.

"He's very slick and from day one he's been very good at home, so I'm delighted with that performance because he had to knuckle down and try hard today."

Image: Peaky Boy and Nico de Boinville

Henderson added: "I never thought he was travelling like I thought he would, but don't forget, he's only had two runs over hurdles, so on the trickiest course in the country, asking him to jump these fences, I think there's a lot of inexperience in there.

"There's a lot more to come. His jumping was good and tidy, but as I say, he has very little experience. We thought he was good, but would he know enough? He will be nice.

"I've always had a bit of a rule in my head that this is a brave place to come first time out over fences. It was quite a brave shout.

"We're very lucky at the moment, I think we've a very strong team of novice chasers, but we haven't got a very good programme for novice chasers. (So) I'd got to get on.

"His jumping was perfect, I think there's more to come in racing knowledge. I don't think it will be long before he goes three miles, although I don't think we're in a desperate rush to get there."

Ace Of Spades might not have been the biggest winner for Dan and Harry Skelton over the three days of the November Meeting but none can claim to have shown more determination.

The five-year-old was always hard at work out in front and looked beaten when headed by both Whimsy and Country Park approaching the last in the Sue Ryder Leckhampton Court Hospice Maiden Hurdle.

However, he rallied in courageous fashion to get back up and score by a length at even money.

Harry Skelton enjoyed a much easier time of it when Fortune De Mer (5-2) cruised to a cheeky half-length success in the Junior Jumpers Open National Hunt Flat Race, giving the yard four winners over the weekend.

Matata made all to land the Three Counties Christmas Handicap Chase as an 11-10 market leader for Nigel and Sam Twiston-Davies.

The six-year-old had seen off Calico and Third Time Lucki turning for home but Gunsight Ridge came from a long way back to mount a challenge.

However, that rival fell at the final fence, leaving Matata to score by 26 lengths.

Twiston-Davies said: "That was great, really good. I think he'd like it softer, but it was a great run.

"We will look for the right opportunities for him. He has to go left-handed which cuts down our chances a bit so I don't know where he will go next. I will speak to Anthony Bromley (racing manager) and Simon (Munir) and Isaac (Souede).

"In the end, I'm sure he'll finish up back here in the Queen Mother (Champion Chase) but where we go before then there is a slight problem with a horse called Jonbon! We'll see."

Sombre scenes at Cheltenham, with victorious Abuffalosoldier among three fatalities

There was a tragic postscript to the Holland Cooper Handicap Chase at Cheltenham on Sunday when Abuffalosoldier collapsed and died after bravely making every post a winning one.

Sean Bowen steered Warren Greatrex's seven-year-old to a commanding victory, with a superb round of jumping helping them to come home two and three-quarter lengths ahead of the staying-on Surrey Quest.

Immediately after the race and while still on board, Bowen hailed the horse as a potential future Grand National prospect, but as that interview ended, Abuffalosoldier fell to the ground, with the ITV Racing cameras capturing the incident.

It was later confirmed he had sadly died - and that Bangers And Cash had also died during the same race, having collapsed after being pulled up following the 14th fence.

On a bleak afternoon at Prestbury Park, another horse, Napper Tandy, was fatally injured when falling two out in the following race, the Unibet Greatwood Handicap Hurdle.

A British Horseracing Authority spokesperson said: "The losses of Abuffalosoldier, Bangers And Cash and Napper Tandy at Cheltenham today are a tragedy for all connections and the thoughts of all of us at the BHA are with them.

"All three were provided with outstanding care and attention throughout their lives by those who cared for them and nobody will be more heartbroken tonight than those individuals.

"As with all fatalities, we will seek to understand the circumstances behind each incident as we strive to continue to reduce avoidable risk in our sport."

Image: Abuffalosoldier

Reflecting on the two deaths in the Holland Cooper Handicap Chase, Liam Kearns, lead veterinary surgeon for Jockey Club Racecourses, told Racing TV: "Both cases we call them cardio-vascular collapse, as you can't say at this stage whether it is a true heart attack or whether it is a major blood vessel that has ruptured. But it is of that nature and therefore it is a sudden death situation.

"The vets are deployed all around the racecourse, so both horses were attended within seconds and in those situations of acute collapse there are some drugs we can administer, but if it is a true cardio-vascular collapse, not a lot can be done.

"It's a high-intensity racing situation, we have similar when marathon runners run or long-distance races are run, there is always a concern that athletes at a high level of exertion can without any previous symptoms present this situation. It's a huge coincidence that it happened twice in the same race.

"All horses are thoroughly checked at home before they leave to go to the races, they are monitored carefully when they arrive at the races and trainers and connections love them to bits - no horse would go to the races with any prior knowledge of a situation like this.

"It is one of those sudden things that can strike."