Today on Sky Sports Racing: In-form Dan Skelton has eight chances at Ascot on a busy Friday

It's a busy Friday on Sky Sports Racing featuring three live meetings, with jumping at Ascot and Chepstow and a nine-race all-weather card at Newcastle.

2.05 Ascot - Corrigeen Rock and Terresita contest feature

Corrigeen Rock and Terresita headline in the CopyBet Handicap Chase (2.07).

This looks an incredibly interesting renewal of the feature with the field topped by Lucinda Russell's seven-year-old Corrigeen Rock who has thrived since turning to fences, winning five of his 11 starts and looking fluent in his jumping.

Lucy Wadham's Terresita is of interest after winning comfortably in mares' Listed company at Carlisle, but she needs to continue improving as she competes against the boys.

1.30 Ascot - Fascinating trio set to clash

Celtic Dino, Wade Out and Royal Infantry clash in the Troy Asset Management "Introductory" Hurdle (1.30).

Olly Murphy's Wade Out scored nicely on his hurdles debut last month and the form has since been franked, so he looks a serious contender under Sean Bowen.

Celtic Dino showed useful form in bumpers and made a winning debut over hurdles when comfortably landing a Wincanton maiden. The son of Doctor Dino is held in high regard and should go close with Dylan Johnston in the plate.

Dan Skelton's charge Royal Infantry is another who impressed in bumpers and made a satisfactory jumping debut when he struck gold at Chepstow last time out.

2.15 Chepstow - Billytherealbigred faces Tommys Charm

The Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero team saddle Billytherealbigred, who made a successful fencing debut at Bangor last time out, in the Noahs Ark Childrens Hospital Charity Handicap Chase (2.15) and he will be popular to follow up despite a step up in grade.

Tommys Charm finished second in a point before scoring on the first of his two hurdling starts and rates a fascinating contender as he heads over fences for the first time.

Heros De Romay is a well-bred half-brother to Espoir De Romay and is expected to improve over fences, so must be feared for the smart partnership of Tom Bellamy and Kim Bailey.

Best of the rest

Newcastle hosts a nine-race card where the well-bred Lemurian, who is half-brother to winners Journey, Indigo Girl and Mimikyu, makes his debut for John and Thady Gosden in the novice stakes at 4.40.

The French meeting at Bordeaux Le Bouscat features the interesting Listed Grand Steeple-Chase de Bordeaux.

Watch every race from Ascot, Newcastle and Chepstow live on Sky Sports Racing on Friday November 22.