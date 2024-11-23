Today on Sky Sports Racing: Unbeaten Golden Ace features in the Howden Ascot Hurdle

Sky Sports Racing has top class jumping action from Ascot plus all-weather racing from Wolverhampton and Newcastle and an international flare with a Listed contest at Fontainebleau

2.45 Ascot - Unbeaten Golden Ace faces Blueking d'Oroux

The Howden Ascot Hurdle looks to be a great contest as Golden Ace faces Blueking d'Oroux (2.45).

Jeremy Scott's star mare Golden Ace is unbeaten in four starts over obstacles including when the Grade 2 Mares' Novices' Hurdle in March. This provided her trainer and jockey with a first Cheltenham Festival success, and she can go close as she receives weight all-round.

Blueking D'Oroux claimed this race 12-months ago before struggling to land a blow in top company. Back at a track he enjoys, this five-year-old should have more to give this season and could take some beating under Harry Cobden.

Thunder Rock reverts to hurdles here after struggling at Aintree last time out over bigger hurdles in the William Hill Bowl Chase. He needs to bounce back.

1.30 Ascot - Pic D'Orhy bids to go back-to-back

Pic D'Orhy bids to go two years on the bounce in the Grade 2 CopyBet 1965 Chase (1.30).

Paul Nicholl's course and distance winner looks a class above his rivals and is fancied to follow up last year's success before heading back into Grade 1 company. Now a nine-year-old, he will have to concede upwards of 3lb and has undergone a wind operation since pulling up at Aintree in the spring.

The veteran Dashel Drasher has a wonderful record at this venue, and he rates a fascinating contender as he switches back to fences for the first time since 2022.

The final one to note is the Grade 1 Henry VIII winner Le Patron, who would need some rain but is more than capable of better over fences.

6.55 Wolverhampton - Brewing and Mums Tipple contest competitive handicap

Brewing and Mums Tipple headline in the Stay Safe Players With BetMGM Handicap (6.55).

William Haggas' charge tops the weights but he has a super record on the all-weather surface. He however will need to build on a slightly disappointing effort at Kempton last time.

Mums Tipple finished just behind Brewing at Kempton on the last day but he will be expected to strip fitter for that first start since July.

Richard Spencer's Run Boy Run scored nicely at Southwell las time out and that 5lb penalty looks fair. This distance is known to suit.

Best of the rest

The rest of Ascot's card provides a mouth-watering selection of competitive clashes with the 1.25 featuring Kloth Of Utopia an eye-catcher in JP McManus' silks, the Berkshire National at 2.05pm having Kitty's Light and Beauport feature as well as Spring Gale representing Daly and Cobden in the 3.50pm.

At Newcastle in the 4.40pm So Darn Hot is notable as he looked useful on the last day at Doncaster.

While in oversees action at Fontainbleu Ralph Beckett and Andrew Balding target the 1.15 with Queen Of Mougins and Run Away in turn, the 1.50 is a Listed race again with entries from Beckett and Ryan Phillipart De Foy.

Watch every race from Ascot, Newcastle and Wolverhampton live on Sky Sports Racing on Saturday November 23.