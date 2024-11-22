Four horses to follow at Ascot on Saturday, including one in the feature

Declan Rix nominates four horses he will be keeping onside at Ascot on Saturday – live on Sky Sports Racing – including a fancy in the Ascot Hurdle.

FORTESCUE

2.05 - 1st Class Logistics Berkshire National Handicap Chase (Class 2) (5yo+) - 3m5f94y

The inaugural running of the 1st Class Logistics Berkshire National Handicap Chase has attracted a field of 11 staying chasers, many of them with their best days still ahead, but it's the oldest horse in the line-up, FORTESCUE, who interests me most on the back of a highly-satisfactory seasonal debut 27 days ago.

Now, I'll be the first to stay the 10-year-old rarely convinces with how he travels in his races, often looking lazy and lethargic, but it appears he has returned in decent fettle this season, based on his second to the very much in-form Copperhead at Aintree.

While the final margin of defeat says he was beaten 14 lengths, Fortescue certainly shaped a lot better than the distance beaten, clearly tying up on the run to 2out. Before that however, Henry Daly's inmate travelled a bit sweeter than he can do, on the first circuit especially, and jumped well, although he did go left at times.

The son of Shirocco can hopefully take a nice step forward in terms of fitness for that effort, while Saturday's step up in trip is another plus, and any rain shouldn't inconvenience. Fortescue's last visit to Ascot in February of 2022, saw him win a Listed chase off 142 (less Hugh Nugent's 5lb claim) so hopefully the Berkshire track can again bring out the best in him, racing off 133 (less Hugh Nugent's 3lb claim).

I just hope he is on a going day and is able to build into the race early, hopefully increasing the prospect of him not sulking. Fingers crossed!

Image: Fortescue and Hugh Nugent before landing the Swinley Handicap Chase at Ascot

THUNDER ROCK

2.45 - Howden Ascot Hurdle (Grade 2) (Registered As The Ascot Hurdle) (4yo+) - 2m3f58y

Just the six runners in this year's Ascot Hurdle and a shame Lossiemouth wasn't considered for the race, if indeed she doesn't take on State Man in the Morgiana Hurdle on Saturday at Punchestown (2.10).

That negative is a positive for this race however, in terms of making the contest competitive, despite the small field; the race penalty structure meaning all of Blueking d'Oroux, Salver and Golden Ace carry extra weight.

Blueking d'Oroux tops the weights in trying to win back-to-back Ascot Hurdles, but this year comes here without a prep run; as a relaxed type of horse, will he improve for the outing? On the back of pulled muscle setback last month, is Golden Ace also vulnerable on her first run of the campaign?

THUNDER ROCK also comes here without a prep-run, but at least doesn't have to carry a penalty; has shown he can run well fresh in the past and is a bigger price than the aforementioned pair. In terms of raw ability, he is also the best horse in the field judged on his 156-chase rating.

Sure, he reverts to hurdles here, but he strikes me as the type of horse who will have little issues with that, given fences have sometimes proved a touch daunting for him, especially in those bigger field races.

Hopefully Ascot get all of their forecast rain (6-8mm), just to put more emphasis on stamina for a horse who has won over ~3m before.

MARTATOR

3.20 - Lay & Wheeler Hurst Park Handicap Chase (Class 2) (4yo+) - 2m167y

The penultimate race on Saturday's card is a competitive Class 2 handicap chase with nine runners, but hopefully MARTATOR can continue what was a good Friday for the Venetia Williams team and win again at Ascot.

The forward-going son of Martaline is two for two over fences at the track since joining the Williams team from France, including a smooth victory here 21 days ago, despite being badly squeezed out at the first fence.

That was maybe a blessing in disguise given how fresh and well he was early but it still didn't stop him from half-carting Charlie Deutsch into a more prominent position mid-race, the pair making a decent-sized move to track the pace before Swinley Bottom.

While it was a run that suggested his jumping still needs more work, a fair engine is clearly intact and with Ned Fox claiming 5lb, Martator essentially races from just a 1lb higher mark on the back of that good win.

Carrying 15lb more in physical weight makes this trickier in terms of his jumping, but this field has a fair few horses who are in a similar boat, apart from Sans Bruit, who is a good accurate leaper and one I would respect.

BEST LIFE

3.50 - Copybet Novices' Handicap Hurdle (Class 4) (4yo+) - 3m97y

Should Ascot get all the forecast rain - the more the merrier where this guy is concerned - BEST LIFE still looks a well-handicapped horse off 104 for the Mel Rowley team.

Saturday, however, will certainly be the quickest ground he has raced on in his young career, and it wouldn't be the biggest surprise to see him taken off his feet early, or at some stage.

Maybe he could thrive on it, who knows, but he went well in soft conditions last season, finishing his campaign with a career best at Haydock behind One Big Bang, who is now rated 124. It's fair to say Best Life had little chance trying to concede that horse a pound on the day, and Saturday's race looks easier.

That of course is in theory because while the opposition may be more beatable, conditions may see him struggle, if he can't adapt. It's interesting connections choose to come to such a big track however, only Rowley's fourth ever runner, and the booking of Nico de Boinville catches the eye.

Should the rain come, he is one for your shortlist.