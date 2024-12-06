Weekend Winners: Tingle Creek best bet ahead of Sandown’s Saturday feature

The Tingle Creek has Jonbon bidding to make it into the history books as he looks to make it back-to-back successes in this race at Sandown- who are the panel going for?

Host Kate Tracey is joined by Declan Rix of attheraces.com and BetVictor's Chris Poole to pick out their best bets for the race.

Declan Rix…

"As the betting suggests, Jonbon is the most likely winner. He hasn't really captured people's imaginations but he's a winning machine, is straight forward and does an awful lot right.

"He's a proper horse and always seems to get the job done but I'm going to take him on in the betting without Jonbon with one of his old adversaries in Edwardstone. This is the track that brings out the best of him, he's run here four times - won twice and finished third and second so this is the track for him.

"I like that he's tactically versatile. Last time out at Cheltenham the fire clearly still burns in his belly, he's a real horse that should be able to have this race suit him as there's lots of pace for him to run at."

Kate Tracey…

"I'm taking the exact same approach with Edwardstone in the without market. I think Jonbon's going to win this, but I think Jonbon is priced up accordingly barring some sort of bizarre incident.

"I'd rather go in the without market with the grand old boy. He's just the obvious one. As Dec said, he loves it around here, loves this ground, loves this race but isn't good enough probably to beat Jonbon. But he was second to him by under three lengths last year.

"Edwardstone just seems the obvious choice for me."

Chris Poole…

"I do think Jonbon will win the race, but it'll be quite interesting the way the market goes, if he does drift out. I have a suspicion that Master Chewy might run quite well here and I think the race should suit, he runs better being held up and I think he brings a different form line to the race.

"Jonbon has clearly has the beating of Edwardstone and the like and I think he will get the job done. He probably doesn't get the credit he deserves."