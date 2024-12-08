Energumene: Willie Mullins' star makes stylish return to winning ways at Cork

A day after Jonbon strutted his stuff at Sandown, Energumene proved his considerable ability remains very much intact with a successful return from 20 months on the sidelines in the Bar One Racing Hilly Way Chase at Cork.

The Willie Mullins-trained 10-year-old claimed this Grade Two prize in both 2021 and 2022, kicking off campaigns which both featured victory in the Queen Mother Champion Chase at Cheltenham.

He missed the entirety of last season through injury, though, meaning his return to Cork marked his first competitive outing since winning at the Punchestown Festival in the spring of 2023.

Despite his lengthy absence, Energumene was a 5-4 favourite to make it a Hilly Way hat-trick under Paul Townend and he jumped accurately on front end throughout.

The race-fit Banbridge was the only one able to go with him in the straight, but he just looked to be coming off second-best when unseating Richie Deegan at the final fence.

His exit left Energumene clear of the remainder and he passed the post with 10 lengths in hand over stablemate Dinoblue, with Appreciate It and Blue Lord rounding off a Mullins one-two-three-four.

"That was a very exuberant display from him," Mullins said.

"I thought Dinoblue would make more of the running, but Paul said his horse was just looking for fences to jump and wanted to go a better gallop, so he let him on instead of fighting him.

"I was very happy with how he jumped and he had been doing everything right since her came back in August. Hopefully he can keep going that way and it was a nice performance to build on for the season."

Coral cut Energumene's odds to land a third Champion Chase to 5-1 from 8-1, with Nicky Henderson's dual Tingle Creek hero Jonbon their 5-2 favourite and another Mullins inmate, Gaelic Warrior, splitting the pair at 100-30.

Energumene memorably came off second-best in a titanic clash with Shishkin in the Clarence House Chase at Ascot in January 2022 and whether he will head back to Berkshire for a possible clash with Shishkin's stablemate Jonbon next month remains to be seen.

"He didn't look like he needed the run, galloped the whole way to the line and had looked excellent since he came in," the champion trainer added.

"Normally we skip Christmas (with his Hilly Way Chase winners) and the Clarence House Chase was what we did previously, so we'll see how he comes out of it before making any decision."

Mullins also had good news on the talented but fragile Ferny Hollow, who was in the process of running a decent race on his return to action before falling in the home straight.

He said: "I'm told Ferny Hollow is fine and the news back is that he is good and came home and I was very happy with how most of the rest ran.

"It was nice to get them out and started for the season so we'll try to find opportunities for them."

Only By Night makes it two from two over fences

Only By Night continued her progress over fences with a dominant display in the Coolmore N.H. Sires Order Of St George Irish EBF Mares Novice Chase at Cork.

Gavin Cromwell's charge had looked a smart recruit to the chasing game when readily accounting for Mirazur West on her fencing debut at Tipperary last month and was stepping up to Grade Two level here in the hands of Sean Flanagan.

Image: Only By Night and Sean Flanagan win the Coolmore N.H. Sires Order Of St George Irish EBF Mares Novice Steeplechase (Grade 2)..Healy Racing Photo

The market principals came to the fore at the end of the extended two-mile contest, with the 7-4 favourite Nara holding sway jumping the fourth fence from the finish, but it was clear halfway up the home straight that Only By Night (2-1) had far more petrol in the tank.

Once given her head, the six-year-old cruised clear and was good value for the eventual winner margin of three and three-quarter lengths.

"She was good in Tipperary and has built on that. I thought today was coming plenty soon but with a race like this, you have to go for it," said Cromwell.

"She is a very big mare, jumps very well and I'm looking forward to plenty more from her.

"The Grade Two mares' novice chase at Thurles in January would look to be her next race."

Only By Night was cut to 12-1 from 25-1 by the race sponsors for the Mrs Paddy Power Mares' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.