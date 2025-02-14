Hollie Doyle's blog: Sky Sports Racing ambassador excited to compete in Hong Kong and Saudi Arabia

In her latest blog, Sky Sports Racing ambassador Hollie Doyle discusses her upcoming rides in Hong Kong and Saudi Arabia.

Excited to be back in Hong Kong

Pitting my skills against the world's top jockeys is what I strive for so I'm so excited to be riding in Hong Kong on Sunday and again next Wednesday, live on Sky Sports Racing, before flying out to Saudi Arabia to take part in the International Jockeys' Challenge.

I head off to the Far East with my husband Tom (Marquand) after riding at Southwell on Friday and with four Hong Kong winners on my record, I am already looking forward to nine rides at Sha Tin which, as always, will be an amazing experience for us both.

The call came following the injuries to four jockeys out there last week including Zac Purton and Vincent Ho. We're both grateful for the chance to return much sooner than anticipated to boost the numbers in the weighing room but more importantly hope they're all back in action soon.

Dragon among leading chances

My second ride, Dragon Four Seas, looks to have a great chance in the second division of 1200m Daisy Handicap (5.30am) after scoring a course and distance success last month. Manfred Man's four-year-old doesn't have the best of draws out in stall 12 but has run well at this track from difficult starting positions before.

A similar fate awaits Billionaire Secret in the Lotus Handicap (7.00am) over 1800m. Jimmy Ting's experienced gelding posted his best effort for some time when second over 2000m at this track three weeks ago so I'm hoping he will hit the line strong over this shorter distance.

Namjong Kingdom won a Naas handicap for Fozzy Stack in April last year off a rating of 85 but hasn't yet found his niche in four runs in Hong Kong. However, he finished his race off nicely at Sha Tin last time, suggesting he will appreciate the step up in trip in the Marigold Handicap (7.35).

Thor can build on Sha Tin form in feature Handicap

The feature race, the Heung Yee Kuk Cup Handicap (8.05am) will be run over 1600m which should prove ideal for Danny Shum's Romantic Thor, a stable companion of Namjong Kingdom who ran a nice race at this track over the Christmas period over an extra 400m.

I begin Sunday's card on Me Tsui's Bingo Babe in the 1200m Daisy Handicap (5.00am). I'll need a good start from stall two to improve upon recent efforts around Happy Valley and link up with the same trainer on Candlelight Dinner in the Osmanthus Handicap (8.35am) over 1000m.

Francis Lui's Lucky Gold ran the 1400m well last time despite finishing just out of the placings so could be capable of better in the Jasmine Handicap (6.00am) while the well-drawn Draco will have definite claims if he can translate his Happy Valley form in the 6.30am.

Another wide gate won't help Aeroinvinicble in the Primula Handicap (9.10am) but Pierre Ng's four-year-old showed raw speed from the get-go to win over 1400m in October so hopefully won't mind the drop back in trip.

Nice to link up with Hayes on Wednesday

I've enjoyed riding for leading Hong Kong trainer David Hayes on past visits, so I'm honoured to link up with him again on Wednesday when I hope to ride Aurio in a 1200m handicap.

Another notable ride could be Cody Mo's Flying Fortress over 1650m. This four-year-old hasn't made the frame yet but has been staying on in his races over shorter trips, which is encouraging.

I'm hoping to have eight rides at the midweek fixture before flying on to Saudi for the opening day of the valuable Saudi Cup meeting on Friday when I'll be competing in the Diriyah International Jockeys' Challenge.

Taking on the world's best in Saudi challenge

I'll be one of seven female jockeys competing against seven male riders for a $100,000 prize at Riyadh. Among my opponents will be recently crowned Longines World's Best Jockey James McDonald.

Also riding in the four-race challenge will be British champion Oisin Murphy and his fellow countryman Tadhg O'Shea, who has been the leading jockey in Dubai for many years. The star-studded line-up also features 2024 winner Maryline Eon of France, Rachel King, Christophe Soumillon and US legend John Velazquez, who has ridden over 6,000 winners.

It's an exciting day's racing ahead of the Saudi Cup fixture next Saturday and I'm honoured once again to be representing my country on an international stage so soon after taking part in the Hong Kong version back in December.

Hollie Doyle was speaking to Sky Sports Racing's Simon Mapletoft.