Newbury tips: La Pinsonniere and Saint Segal backed to score on Saturday

With no Sam Boswell this week, Kate Tracey and Declan Rix stand their ground and go in search of winners at Newbury and Kelso.

The first race analysed by the duo on this week's episode of Weekend Winners was the BetVictor British EBF "National Hunt" Mares' Novices' Hurdle, run over two miles and four furlongs at 3.15pm - live on Sky Sports Racing.

Kate Tracey...

"I like a horse that is currently 9/1 - La Pinsonniere. I hope Nico de Boinville has chosen correctly here as there's been a bit of a theme of mine, siding with horses that are seemingly the first strong on jockey bookings. This mare is making her Handicap debut and we've just seen her finishing second at Southwell last time out, in a Mares' National Hunt Novices' Hurdle behind (the reopposing) Jasmine Bliss.

"Jasmine Bliss made all but has been hit by the handicapper but I expected a little more disparity between the two at the prices. In first time cheekpieces, she's been dropped 7lbs in the handicap as a result of that run last time out and I'm hoping she can close the gap."

Declan Rix...

"I think this is a race that will be run at a good gallop, which is always nice because pace is one of the most important variables in this race. That kind of setup will suit Siog Geal for the Fergal O'Brien yard - she's been running really well this season. She's not the biggest of fillies, she's quite low to the ground and has a knee action but she's a really good jumper when she's on song. She's well handicapped off 118 and you just wonder if this has been the plan since her run at Market Rasen last time out.

"You go back and watch her races and early in mid-race, I don't know if she's a bit lazy or just in top gear throughout. Could this step up in trip allow her to do everything a little bit easier? She's a former Irish point-to-point winner, her pedigree suggests she'll improve over two and a half miles and visually she looks that way. She's definitely well handicapped if she can put it all together."

Also on the agenda for the panel was the BetVictor Home Of The Saturday Superboost Handicap Chase at 2.40pm - a Class 2 Handicap with 11 runners going to post.

Declan Rix...

"It's always a worry when you come back to Saint Segal and you think he's the solid horse in the race! To be fair to Johnny Burke, I think is the is the jockey who found the key to this horse because earlier on this season - when he won over this course and distance - Johnny just let him stride on because he's been a very keen horse throughout his career.

Image: Saint Segal is Declan Rix's selection

"That was probably the best he's ever jumped, on the famous day Booster Bob touched him off when he was 30 lengths behind jumping four out. Maybe on the front end Saint Segal did too much but I think he'll go well again off the same mark in a lesser race."

Kate Tracey...

"I'm with Riskintheground at about 11/1 for Dan and Harry Skelton. When you see the Skeltons seemingly target a race, it's so often a good ploy to follow in their horses as Heltenham has won the last two renewals of this race for them. Harry has elected to ride Riskintheground [over stablemate Real Stone] who remains a fair price, although admittedly not as big as he has been the last twice.

"He was 50/1 in the Grade 2 Kingmaker and then 22/1 in a Class 3 Handicap Chase at Huntingdon last time out, but they were two runs he had no real chance in. He's now 3lb down in the weights, running off just 1lb higher than his last success at Bangor in September over this same trip. I'm hoping this has been the plan for him and he as plenty in his favour to win."

