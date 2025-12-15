Today on Sky Sports Racing: Plumpton, Lingfield and Wolverhampton feature on Monday

Adonedeal will look to maintain his perfect record when he takes to the track for Plumpton's feature contest at 12.30pm.

12.30 Plumpton - Adonedeal bids to remain unbeaten

The opener at Plumpton on Monday sees seven go to post for the Royal Arch Racing Novices' Hurdle, in which Olly Murphy's Adonedeal will bid to remain unbeaten. Having won his only point-to-point start, the five-year-old got off the mark on stable and hurdles debut last month with a comfortable five-length success at Southwell. Champion jockey Sean Bowen replaces Gavin Sheehan in the plate.

Having had three runs on the Flat, Neil Mulholland sent his four-year-old Deferred Interest over hurdles for the first time at Ludlow 21 days ago, but he was comfortably beaten into eighth that day. However, the trainer has a 36 per cent strike rate at Plumpton so far this season and don't be surprised to see his charge improve noticeably on his second start of the campaign.

Somkiyr scored on the level for Jean-Claude Rouget on his second career start and after five more runs without a win, he was sent over hurdles for Andy Irvine the last day. He was fifth of five and will need to improve significantly to trouble the judge this time around.

Irezumi (for Jim Boyle) and Yasmine (Andy Irvine) are the two making their debuts over the smaller obstacles today.

3.12 Lingfield - In-form King's Code seeks hat-trick

Seven have been declared for Lingfield's Create Your Bet Builders At Midnite Handicap finale over a mile and two furlongs.

David Evans' five-year-old King's Code has been in good form this autumn with form figures of 1211 since the start of October and after a pair of successes by a neck, this lad will bid to defy another 4lb rise in the weights and bring up the hat-trick.

Richard Fahey's Have Secret recorded a second success of the year last-time-out when taking the spoils at Redcar and gets a 3lb rise in the weights as a result. He goes on the all-weather for the third time in his career today, where he is yet to finish in the top three.

Saffie Osborne's ride My Fermoy recorded a first career success at Southwell 17 days ago when sent off an even money favourite. Having comfortably scored by four-and-a-half lengths that day, the three-year-old steps up to this one mile and two furlongs trip for the first time.

Hard Endeavor is one to note for Jane Chapple-Hyam, having ran well on both surfaces at home before finding Listed company at Deauville too much of a task. Of the others, Whitcombe Rockstar for Keiran Burke is one to keep an eye on.

6.30 Wolverhampton - Alligator Alley pursues three straight wins

Previous course and distance winner Alligator Alley will face a septet of rivals in the Midnite Are Upping The Betting Game Handicap from Dunstall Park, where he bids to bring up the hat-trick for Ruth Carr. After scoring under William Pyle at Southwell last month, the eight-year-old defied a 3lb rise to follow up at Chelmsford four days ago under Luke Morris and will have to overcome a 4lb penalty today if he is to record three successive wins.

David Loughnane will be hoping his four-year-old Accrual can get closer to Alligator Alley this time round having been over four lengths off the hat-trick-seeking eight-year-old last time out at Southwell. Whereas Tony Carroll will be hoping Secret Mistral can go one better than her last two starts and provide the trainer with another Wolverhampton success.

Michaela's Boy is on an intriguing mark for Robert Cowell having previously won off 3lb higher while Kaiya Fraser's mount Grandlad is another to keep tabs on.