Sunday Tips

Cross Counter is Anita Chambers' best Sunday bet and she has a tip for every race in the UK and Ireland.

Ghaiyyath can claim a notable scalp and confirm himself as a proper top-class performer by beating Enable in Sunday's Coral-Eclipse at Sandown.

Enable is likely to got off a hot favourite as she defends her title in Sunday's 10-furlong showpiece, but John Gosden has warned she may just be in need of the run as a six-year-old.

That could potentially open the door for Ghaiyyath, who should arrive firing on all cylinders after an all-the-way verdict in last month's Coronation Cup at Newmarket.

Charlie Appleby's runner controlled the race that day - and while Anthony Van Dyck did start to reel him in a bit at the end, Ghaiyyath had already done the hard work and had the race firmly in his pocket.

Also a Group One winner in Germany last term, the slight question mark for Ghaiyyath is whether he will be adequately recovered, because he has previously disappointed when turning out relatively quickly after a previous run - most notably when down the field in the Arc last year.

He certainly does not give himself an easy time in making all, but Appleby feels he is more capable of backing up his performances now - and he can prove that point here.

The stable should also be on the mark with Cross Counter in the Coral Henry II Stakes.

Winner of the 2018 Melbourne Cup, Cross Counter was beaten 18 lengths in third by the superlative stayer Stradivarius in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot - once again seemingly failing to really stay two and a half miles, particularly on testing ground.

Perhaps Cross Counter is not quite the horse he was a couple of years ago. But dropping back to two miles in a Group Three, he is favoured by the race conditions.

Liberty Beach was also up against it at Royal Ascot, but she lost little in defeat in chasing home Battaash in the King's Stand Stakes.

The only three-year-old in the line up that day, she raced very freely and proved no match for the impressive winner, before sticking on to gain a valuable third place in top company.

She gets some handy allowances in the Coral Charge, and can make full use.

Acquitted put up no kind of show at the Royal meeting, but should be given another chance in the Coral Challenge.

Something appeared amiss in Berkshire, so it is perhaps better to judge him on his previous fair second to St James's Palace Stakes winner Palace Pier.

Manuela De Vega can make it a Haydock double in the bet365 Lancashire Oaks.

Ralph Beckett's charge got an excellent front-running ride from Rob Hornby in last month's Pinnacle Stakes at the Merseyside course - beating Fanny Logan by two lengths, admittedly in receipt of 3lb.

The winner gave the form a boost by winning the Hardwicke Stakes - and if the ground remains on the soft side, Manuela De Vega will have her optimum conditions.

Le Don De Vie was an expensive recruit on the eve of Royal Ascot last year, and he can repay another slice of his £460,000 price tag in the bet365 Old Newton Cup.

Returning from 265 days off the track and trying 12 furlongs for the first time in the Duke of Edinburgh Stakes at Ascot, his fourth place definitely puts him in the mix for a race like this.

Snazzy Jazzy defied big odds to finish fourth behind Space Blues in a race at this track last month which has worked out quite well, so must be on the short-list for the Each Way Extra At bet365 Conditions Stakes.

SELECTIONS

CORK: 2.30 Zoom Call, 3.05 Military Style, 3.40 You'resobeautiful, 4.10 Rule The Sea, 4.45 War Leader, 5.15 Snow, 5.45 Charcor.

DONCASTER: 1.40 Last Light, 2.15 Dream World, 2.50 Newbolt, 3.25 Rose Hip, 4.00 Camacho Chief, 4.30 Beverley Bullet, 5.00 Glittering Gift, 5.35 Bollin Joan, 6.05 Wilfy.

FAIRYHOUSE: 2.10 Grid, 2.45 Oh So True, 3.20 Druid's Altar, 3.55 Silvertown, 4.25 Alexei Vronsky, 4.55 Self Assessed, 5.30 Soul Search, 6.00 Lincoln.

HAYDOCK: 12.00 Shobiz, 12.30 Magical Journey, 1.00 Snazzy Jazzy, 1.30 Theatro, 2.05 Harmonious, 2.40 Manuela De Vega, 3.15 Le Don De Vie, 3.50 Lincoln Park, 4.20 Bankawi.

SANDOWN: 1.15 Creative Force, 1.50 Liberty Beach, 2.25 CROSS COUNTER (NAP), 3.05 Acquitted, 3.35 Ghaiyyath, 4.05 Aspetar, 4.35 Be More, 5.10 Campari.

DOUBLE: Cross Counter and Liberty Beach.