Sunday Tips

Jonbon can lay down an early marker in the two-mile division when he reappears in the Shloer Chase at Cheltenham on Sunday.

As a full-brother to Douvan and bought for a princely sum, he was always going to struggle to live up to the hype, but it would be being very harsh to suggest he has not. His only two defeats have come at the last two Cheltenham Festivals. There is obviously no disgrace attached to him finishing runner-up to stablemate Constitution Hill in the Supreme in 2022, even if his second in last year's Arkle to El Fabiolo was slightly underwhelming. Trainer Nicky Henderson is of the opinion that he was not at his best that day in March, but he went on to win by a distance at Aintree (as the odds suggested he would) before beating much more experienced chasers at Sandown quite comfortably, which given that was his third run in six weeks, was meritorious.

It is a small but select field here, but in dual winner Nube Negra and Edwardstone, he faces two high-class rivals. The ground may blunt Nube Negra's speed, although this is undoubtedly his Gold Cup so he will not be wanting for fitness, while Alan King feels Edwardstone may need further than two miles these days. Henderson's recent form at this meeting in past seasons has not been startling, but the wet spell means his string is further forward than usual and he would not be running Jonbon if he did not think he was ready. Top weight Nemean Lion will take some keeping out of the frame in the Unibet Greatwood Handicap Hurdle, but there is plenty of confidence behind Dan Skelton's L'Eau Du Sud.

Last season was always going to be difficult for him out of juvenile company, but he caught the eye more than once, none more so than when third against older horses in the Morebattle Hurdle at Kelso. He is only rated 130 and it is almost a given he will reach a good deal higher than that come the end of the season, so he will not get many chances to win a huge pot off such a low rating. Charlie Longsdon's Guetapan Collonges looks all over a Grand National type but the reduction in field size has certainly not worked in his favour. He is rated 136, and that is even after winning on his reappearance at Carlisle. Currently, the seven-year-old stands no chance of getting in off this mark and only victory in races as competitive as the Jewson Handicap Chase will aid his cause.

Kim Bailey's The Kemble Brewery impressed in winning a bumper at Cheltenham in October and it is pleasing to see him going over hurdles rather than wasting a season. He takes on a couple of nice types in the mallardjewellers.com Maiden Hurdle but there will be some long faces should he be beaten. Karl Burke has carried all before him with his juveniles this year and Temple City can provide him with yet another winner in the Win £2,000,000 With BetMGM's Golden Goals Maiden Stakes at Newcastle.

The Kingman colt showed up very well on his debut when third at Newmarket behind a previous winner, despite running green. A half-brother to Royal Champion, he is entitled to come on a good deal for that first run and while John and Thady Gosden run an expensive close relation to Guineas winner Magna Grecia, he will have to be very clued up to win first time out. William Haggas has ended the year strongly and his Lou Lou's Gift has shaped well enough in two starts to suggest he should be hard to beat in the BetMGM: It's Showtime Novice Stakes.

SELECTIONS: CHELTENHAM: 1.10 The Kemble Brewery, 1.45 Elle Perfecta, 2.20 Guetapan Collonges, 2.55 JONBON (NAP), 3.30 L'Eau Du Sud, 4.00 Moon Chime.

FONTWELL: 12.30 Kotari, 1.00 Rose Sea Has, 1.33 Up For Parol, 2.04 Movethechains, 2.43 Running The Game, 3.19 Captain Claude, 3.50 Brown Bullet.

NAVAN: 11.45 Kala Conti, 12.15 Look To The West, 12.45 Freddie Robdal, 1.20 Croke Park, 1.55 Jumping Jet, 2.30 Ain't That A Shame, 3.05 Fact To File, 3.40 Qualimita.

NEWCASTLE: 12.25 Freddy Robinson, 12.55 Temple City, 1.28 Fly Pass, 2.00 Lou Lou's Gift, 2.38 Bella Kopella, 3.14 Key Look, 3.45 Banner Road. DOUBLE: Jonbon and The Kemble Brewery.