Monday Tips

Sennockian has really come good since being gelded and switched to artificial surfaces and can complete a quick hat-trick in the Bet 10 Get 40 At BetMGM Handicap at Wolverhampton.

Charlie Johnston's charge showed a good attitude when rallying gamely to edge out Love Yours at Newcastle at the start of this month. The three-year-old then had just a neck to spare over Ippotheos at Lingfield but he was always travelling sweetly that day and appeared to win a shade cosily there. A 3lb rise up the ratings is acceptable and it would be no surprise to see this E120,000 half-brother to former Fillies' Mile Group One winner Pretty Gorgeous have plenty more left in the tank.

Colour Code looks a nice recruit for Linda Perratt after previously showing plenty of promise under the care of Clive Cox. Having finished a fair sixth in a strong Newmarket maiden last August, the daughter of Due Diligence kept on well when second to Queues Likely here in the run-up to Christmas. She then split two decent sorts in Arctic Thunder and Aljezur in a tight finish at Kempton before being snapped up for 34,000 guineas at the sales. Dropping down to six furlongs for the BetMGM: It's Showtime Fillies' Novice Stakes should allow talented apprentice Tommie Jakes to adopt a positive approach from the outset.

Lawmaker was well backed when returning from a 13-month absence to score at Kempton and is taken to defy a 5lb uplift in the Boost Your Acca With BetUK Handicap. Sublime Heights bids to repeat last year's success in the Dine And Stay @ The Jolly Sportsman Amateur Jockeys' Handicap Chase at Plumpton. Three times a course winner overall, he returned to form when keeping on for second behind firm favourite Morfee here last month.

Winter Reprise looks a very interesting new recruit for Alan King in the Brough Scott Backs Jamie's Farm Maiden Hurdle. When with David Menuisier on the level he was second in a Listed race at Deauville and the last time we saw him, admittedly over 500 days ago, he was third in a Listed race at Strasbourg. He has gone hurdling late in life at seven but still has a rating of 92 on the Flat and if he runs anywhere close to that he should win. Traprain Law is fancied to defy top weight in the Coral Best Odds Guaranteed Novices' Limited Handicap Chase at Ayr.

Lucinda Russell's gelding may have had his limitations exposed in a valuable Doncaster contest last time out but had previously impressed when making all in this grade at Kelso. Last year's course victory over hurdles has worked out well enough and he can hopefully dominate from the front again. Sandy Thomson has sent I Am Max straight over timber having won a bumper earlier this month.

Very well backed, it is hard to know what the form is worth as they went steady for much of the contest, but it was hard not to be taken how he put the race to bed. He is obviously the least experienced runner in the Coral "We're Here For It" Novices' Hurdle but he looks a promising sort. Derryhassen Paddy is one to watch out for in the Coral Committed To Safer Gambling NH Flat Race. His Irish point-to-point win over Masterboy Davies looks useful form after that runner-up was again second in a Punchestown bumper for Gordon Elliott and Gigginstown House Stud recently.

SELECTIONS: AYR: 2.05 Ardera Cross, 2.35 Bleu D'enfer, 3.05 Traprain Law, 3.35 Duyfken, 4.10 I Am Max, 4.45 Fiveafterfour, 5.20 Derryhassen Paddy.

PLUMPTON: 2.20 Winter Reprise, 2.50 Kotari, 3.20 Sublime Heights, 3.55 Flemen's Tipple, 4.30 Hector Jaguen, 5.05 Only Fools.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 4.55 Renesmee, 5.30 Breguet Boy, 6.00 Colour Code, 6.30 SENNOCKIAN (NAP), 7.00 Doctor Vuby, 7.30 Gustav Graves, 8.00 Lunar Rocks, 8.30 Lawmaker.

DOUBLE: Sennockian and Colour Code.