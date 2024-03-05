Wednesday Tips

Burrows Hall could hardly have been more impressive when winning at Catterick last week and is backed to complete a quick course and distance double.

Sue Smith's seven-year-old hails from a fantastic family, with siblings Burrows Park, Burrows Diamond and Burrows Edge all registering multiple victories. Having hinted at ability himself in bumpers, Burrows Hall took well to hurdling last season, getting off the mark in April with a comfortable Carlisle success. He looked to be continuing on an upward curve when returning to action this term with placed efforts at the Cumbrian track and Doncaster but then let down odds-on backers when blundering at the last here over the Christmas period.

Connections clearly felt a bit more schooling was in order, as Burrows Hall had a couple of months away from the track before making all in fine style, with Nick Scholfield able to ease his mount down after being more than 10 lengths clear at the final flight. Despite stepping up in trip, more forceful tactics really seemed to suit the gelding that day. He picks up a 7lb penalty for that triumph but has the scope to cope in the Best Odds Guaranteed At Vickers.Bet Handicap Hurdle now everything appears to have clicked into place.

My Gift To You heads into the Every Race Live On Racing TV Novices' Handicap Chase in good form and has proven before that he can carry a big weight to victory. James Owen's charge scored over fences and hurdles before putting in another solid effort when tackling the bigger obstacles at Southwell last month, coming home second despite a couple of costly errors. Useful amateur Alex Chadwick will take off a valuable 7lb here and it is hard to see My Gift To You not being there or thereabouts again.

Irish raider Lily Du Berlais is taken to make light of a long absence in the racingtv.com Mares' Novices' Hurdle. Stuart Crawford's eight-year-old was a Grade Two bumper winner a couple of years ago and although yet to get off the mark over timber, she has performed with credit in some hot contests in Ireland. Having finished second to Jetara at Navan and then Fun Fun Fun at Leopardstown, the daughter of Shirocco was far from disgraced in graded affairs won by Corbetts Cross and Irish Point. Lily Du Berlais has not been seen since pulling up at Fairyhouse last April but appears to have been found a nice comeback race. Haston Clermont was just a nose away from completing a hat-trick at Chepstow last time out and gets the nod in the Download The Raceday Ready App Today Handicap Chase.

The seven-year-old won't mind any cut underfoot and remains a progressive young sort with plenty of scope. At Fontwell, Jonjo O'Neill's Isocrate now looks ready to break his duck in the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Maiden Hurdle. Following a couple of gentle outings in decent company at Chepstow, the six-year-old began to show his true worth when just failing to reel in Victoria Milano at Sandown.

Time To Dazzle confirmed the promise of a fair second at Uttoxeter when powering clear for a convincing victory here last month and can double up in the Sky Sports Racing HD Virgin 519 Handicap Hurdle. Worldwide Fury is fancied to make a winning debut under rules for David Pipe in the At The Races App Expert Tips Open National Hunt Flat Race. A half-brother to Grade One scorer Fury Road, he fetched #150,000 at the sales last April after landing an Irish point-to-point triumph in testing conditions.

On the all-weather at Kempton, Wake Up Harry is proving a fine flagbearer for Brian Toomey and can hopefully keep his good run going in the Unibet Proudly Supporting Women In Racing Handicap. After quickening up well to win two of his last three races, the six-year-old should not be inconvenienced by dropping down in distance. Media Shooter has taken well to this track, following up a smooth success with a solid second to the well-backed Fire Demon off a 7lb higher mark. Everything suggests another bold bid can be expected in the Unibet Zero% Mission Handicap.

SELECTIONS: CATTERICK: 2.15 Foveros, 2.45 My Gift To You, 3.15 Lily Du Berlais, 3.45 Haston Clermont, 4.15 BURROWS HALL (NAP), 4.45 Percussion.

FONTWELL: 2.00 Tuscan Rose, 2.30 Teescomponentsyess, 3.00 Isocrate, 3.30 Time To Dazzle, 4.00 Copper Cove, 4.30 Worldwide Fury.

KEMPTON: 4.24 Maysong, 4.55 Sitcom, 5.30 Wake Up Harry, 6.00 Bora Bora, 6.30 Media Shooter, 7.00 Revision, 7.30 Swiss Rowe, 8.00 Rogue Dream, 8.30 Delvey.

DOUBLE: Burrows Hall and Lily Du Berlais.