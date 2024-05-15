Hollie Doyle blog: Kylian bids to close the Big Evs gap

Hollie Doyle discusses her rides at the Dante festival with Kylian bidding to better Big Evs and her husband Tom Marquand's big chance in the feature of the festival.

Kylian out to close Big Evs gap

KYLIAN looks an interesting recruit to Archie Watson's in-form Saxon Gate Stables and can make a good impression on his yard debut in the Listed British Stallion Studs EBF Westow Stakes (4.15) at York on Thursday.

A smart two-year-old, he won the Listed Dragon Stakes at Sandown and was only a length-and-a-half third to reopposing Breeders' Cup star Big Evs in the Molecomb at Glorious Goodwood.

Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum's son of Invincible Spirit has been working nicely on the Lambourn gallops in preparation for this 5f dash.

I've ridden him at home and he's grown into a big strong unit so it will be interesting to see if he can get any closer to Mick Appleby's speed machine this time.

Watch out for professional Spencer colt

Richard Spencer has his two-year-olds in good form so I'm hoping for a professional display from YAH MO BE THERE in the Frank Whittle Partnership ebfstallions.com Novice Stakes (4.45) on Thursday.

This son of Mohaather, who cost owner Phil Cunningham £95,000 at the yearling sales, takes on some well-bred rivals from top yards including Aidan O'Brien's Siyouni debutant Seattle.

I've also ridden him at home in Newmarket and really like him so he definitely goes to The Knavesmire with a proper chance from what could be a useful middle draw.

Image: Kylian is Hollie's mount in the Westow

Stand drawn to attack in York sprint

I'm back on board an old friend in the Lindum York Handicap (2.15) on Thursday. ONE NIGHT STAND won the Listed Hever Sprint for me and his trainer Scott Dixon in 2022 and has been in fine form on the All-Weather over the winter, winning three times.

He couldn't quite live up to favouritism over the flying 5f at Epsom last month but has two turf wins to his name and might be nicely drawn to dominate near the stands rail in stall 19.

It's also nice to pick up a ride for leading northern trainer Kevin Ryan in the Oakmere Homes Hambleton Handicap (2.45) on Chuzzlewit.

This gelding has something to prove after struggling to make an impact in the Lincoln at Doncaster and then at Newmarket. However, he showed he retains plenty of talent when winning a Class 3 handicap on the Tapeta at Newcastle in March and is only 1lb higher here with a decent draw in his favour.

Image: One Night Stand dominates the field at Lingfield

Tom has strong Dane chance on economics

My husband Tom [Marquand] has an exciting ride in the feature race at York on Thursday, the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante Stakes (3.45).

William Haggas clearly thinks a lot of ECONOMICS to send him to this Group 2 Derby trial on the back of a maiden win at Newbury. He'll enjoy the step up in trip and does hold a Derby entry.

One he may have to beat is Karl Burke's Caviar Heights, who was third in the Feilden Stakes on re-appearance and then won the Listed Newmarket Stakes in impressive style. He's clearly improving and should enjoy the galloping track.

Well-bred Beckett filly can out-run odds

GLIMPSED may be among the outsiders for the Listed Sky Bet Fillies' Stakes (3.15) at York on Friday but Ralph Beckett's well-bred daughter of Night Of Thunder has much more to offer this year.

She won her maiden at Newmarket on debut and wasn't disgraced in a heavy ground Listed race at Newmarket last back-end so I'm keen to see how she goes.

Ralph does so well with three-year-old fillies and this half-sister to Group 1 star Scope could easily out-run her odds.

Enchanting should enjoy speed test

My boss Imad Alsagar's filly ENCHANTING should be primed to run a big race in the Irish Thoroughbred Marketing Handicap (5.20) on Friday.

Andrew Balding's Blue Point filly posted a pleasing first run of the year at Wolverhampton but is entitled to sharpen up a fair bit for that third on this handicap debut.

I'm hoping an opening mark of 75 leaves us with plenty to work with on a speedy track that should play to her strengths.

Image: Andrea Atzeni and Giavellotto win the Yorkshire Cup for Marco Botti

Hectic can build on Doncaster run

This year's Listed Clipper EBF Marygate Fillies' Stakes (2.15) on Friday looks a hot renewal with Lily Agnes winner Seraphim Angel and Olly Sangster's impressive Running Queen among the standouts.

I ride Beverley scorer CALL ME HARSWELL for Roger Fell and Sean Murray, who could be nicely drawn in stall 14, and link up again with that training combination on Hectic in the Equine Practice Handicap (4.45).

This former Richard Hannon gelding ran well on only his second start for this team at Doncaster, finishing sixth in a big field sprint on soft ground at the end of April.

His win for Richard was achieved on fast ground so sound conditions on The Knavesmire, allied to a decent low draw and a step up in trip, could see him run a nice race.

Stressfree has claims on Doncaster form

David O'Meara is always a trainer to reckon with at his local track so STRESSFREE could be a good ride for me in the Knights Solicitors Handicap (2.45) on Friday.

A winner in heavy ground at Nottingham last season, this ex-French performer ran well at Doncaster on his reappearance but couldn't get into it from off the pace on that front-runners' track at Ripon last time. He's still 5lb higher than for his last win but should enjoy York.

Botti stayer has cup credentials

Marco Botti's team is in top form and there's a big one this year in his talented stayer GIAVELLOTTO, who reappears in the Group 2 Boodles Yorkshire Cup (3.45) on Friday.

This 1m6f test looks his optimum trip and he's race fit from two solid runs in Saudi Arabia and Dubai this winter. He was behind Aidan O'Brien's Tower Of London in the Dubai Gold Cup but it wouldn't surprise me to see him close the gap.

Another danger to the Irish-trained favourite is William Haggas's ultra-consistent veteran Hamish, who has won his last five races including the Group 3 John Porter Stakes at Newbury on his first start of the season.

He doesn't know the meaning of the word 'defeat' so can be relied upon to put up a bold show, too.