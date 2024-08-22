Hollie Doyle Blog: Big Day for sprint ace Bradsell at York

Sky Sports Racing ambassador Hollie Doyle discusses her ride on dual Royal Ascot winner Bradsell in Friday's Group 1 Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes.

Big day for sprint ace Bradsell

It's the day of reckoning for my star sprinter Bradsell, who puts his reputation on the line in Friday's big race at York, a mouth-watering renewal of the Group 1 Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes (3.35).

Archie Watson's dual Royal Ascot winner has been in great form at home since shrugging off a lengthy injury absence to win a Listed race in France earlier this month.

Mike Murphy, who rides him in most of his work, has been delighted with him since that impressive Deauville comeback, and I was certainly happy with the way he felt when I sat on him at Saxon Gate Stables last week.

Happy with low draw in Nunthorpe

The ground looks like being ideal for Bradsell and I'm happy with my low draw in stall three, with plenty of pace around me to tow us into the race.

Haydock Sprint Cup hero Regional and last year's winner Live In The Dream are drawn either side of me and both have gate-speed to burn, so I'm happy I'm starting on the right side.

The pace will be hot from the high gates too, with my husband Tom [Marquand] and Big Evs exploding out of stall 14 in what promises to be one of the most exciting sprints of the season.

Image: Bradsell and Hollie Doyle

Hoping to spoil Big Evs and Asfoora rematch

Bradsell finished a creditable third in last year's Nunthorpe on a track that is sharp enough for him, but I'm hoping he can finish strongly enough to spoil the eagerly-awaited Big Evs and Asfoora rematch.

Tom got his revenge on the Australian mare in the King George Qatar Stakes at Glorious Goodwood after finishing behind her and Regional in the King Charles III at Royal Ascot.

I've got a feeling this fast five will suit Mick Appleby's star better but they both have to reckon with a Bradsell who feels right back to his best, and I'd be delighted for Archie and owners Victorious Racing if he could pull it off.

Chorus can strike the right chord

Chorus is on a progressive curve, so I'm expecting her to go well in the Assured Data Protection EBF Fillies' Handicap (4.10) at York.

William Haggas's Kingman filly got off the mark in a Windsor novice last month and goes handicapping under a light weight, off what I think looks a workable mark of 83.

I don't see why she won't handle this nice, big galloping track and the ground is in her favour too. We're poorly drawn in stall 17 but, with a trouble-free passage, she should have enough time to overcome that.

Course winner out to defy massive odds

It's always good to ride for Kevin Ryan when I venture north, so let's see what Apiarist is made of in the Sky Bet Mile Handicap (5.20).

He won a valuable race at this track last autumn and looked a shade unlucky in a messy contest at Glorious Goodwood last time, finishing a close fourth after being forced to race out wide.

Steve Ryan's gelding has shaped with encouragement in both starts since being gelded and may just make a mockery of his massive odds if he can work his way into the race from a difficult wide draw.

Image: Content ridden by Ryan Moore after winning the Pertemps Network Yorkshire Oaks

Content could be a big hit Stateside

In Thursday's blog, I put my faith in Aidan O'Brien's filly Content in the feature race of the day, the Group 1 Pertemps Network Yorkshire Oaks, and she repaid me in stunning style.

To beat Irish Oaks heroine You Got To Me after racing so keenly was remarkable, and full credit to Ryan Moore for producing her so skilfully under such difficult circumstances.

Content became the 100th individual Group 1 winner for her sire, the late Galileo - a wonderful tribute to the best stallion of the modern era - and continued a fantastic week for the mighty Ballydoyle.

Aidan suggested she may race Stateside later in the year as the quicker tempo over there will suit her, and I couldn't agree more. That mix of Galileo's stamina and will to win, along with the blistering speed of her dam Mecca's Angel, are potent ingredients for Grade 1 success.