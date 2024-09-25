Hollie Doyle Blog: Dance has all the moves to land fillies' feature at Newmarket

Hollie Doyle has some strong chances at Newmarket on Thursday and Friday, including her boss Archie Watson’s promising filly Duty First in the Group 2 Rockfel Stakes.

Dance has the moves to land Fillies' feature

Getting into the British Stallion Studs EBF Premier Fillies' Handicap (2.45) at Newmarket on Thursday off such a light weight makes Andrew Balding's DANCE AND ROMANCE my most interesting ride of the day.

She's been in good form this year, winning at Nottingham in July before going close in a hotter race at Goodwood, and a repeat of that level of form must see her go well in the 6f feature.

This daughter of Starspangledbanner disappointed at York earlier this month, so does need to put that behind her in this better grade, but she remains open to improvement for such a top stable.

Image: Archie Watson has a handful of good chances at Newmarket

Beamish can out-run Rose Bowl odds

BEAMISH is the outsider of the field in the Listed Jockey Club Rose Bowl Stakes (3.55) on Thursday, but don't be surprised to see him out-run his big odds in an open-looking renewal.

Archie Watson's gelding, who runs for Hambleton Racing, had a near miss in the Shergar Cup Stayers' over this 2m trip at Ascot last month when only headed in the dying strides.

A Listed winner and twice Group 3 placed for previous connections in Ireland, he's since run respectably in a hot handicap at Goodwood and will enjoy this test of stamina. Lonsdale Cup runner-up Al Nayyir looks the one we all have to beat.

Image: Marco Botti has hopes his charge can keep progressing

Botti cold can build on Sandown run

I'm hoping for a big run from Marco Botti's DRINK DRY in the Ultimate Provence Handicap (5.05) on Thursday.

I enjoy riding for Marco, whose colt ran well at Sandown last month when he was overpowered inside the final furlong. He's back off an unchanged mark here in search of his breakthrough handicap win.

Like Drink Dry, Peter Chapple-Hyam's colt CHARMING FELLOW also bids for a breakthrough in the Federation Of Bloodstock Agents Nursery Handicap (2.10). He hasn't shown much in three 7f maidens but stepping up to 1m, off a modest opening mark of 58, should make him more competitive.

Duty ready for Rockfel test

The Group 2 Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai Rockfel Stakes (3.00) at Newmarket on Friday is a cracker, but we have high hopes for our lovely filly DUTY FIRST.

Archie Watson's two-year-old won an Ayr novice for me last month before improving to finish second in the Group 3 Prestige Stakes at Goodwood 12 days later.

This is another jump up in class, but Victorious Racing's daughter of Showcasing has the size and scope to progress again and worked well for me on the Lambourn gallops the other day.

Any further rain would be a concern for Sir Michael Stoute's Formal, while Aidan O'Brien's pair Ecstatic and Bubbling both need to build on their latest starts in Group 2 and Listed company, respectively.

Image: David Simcock runs Sinology

Black type important for well-bred Sinology

The Group 3 Princess Royal Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai Stakes (2.25) on Friday looks a big ask for David Simcock's SINOLOGY after twice being beaten in Pattern company.

She's beautifully bred, out of David's Group 1 Champions Fillies' and Mares' winner Madame Chiang, so the chance of achieving coveted black type at this stage of the season is certainly important.

Sinology looked full of promise when winning her Newbury maiden in the spring on easy ground and will hopefully see out this trip in only her second start over 12f.

Longer trip tailor-made for Shamran

The Cambridgeshire trip of 9f looks tailor-made for Harry Charlton's SHAMRAN in Friday's Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai Handicap (5.20).

My boss Imad Alsagar's promising son of Kingman took his progress to a new level at Salisbury last month, winning a 1m novice going away - form that's been franked since by the third winning.

He looks fairly treated off 82 on handicap debut and should really appreciate the extra furlong, being out of a Galileo mare. The forecast easy ground is an unknown, but you don't know until you try.