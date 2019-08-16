Catalans Dragons vs London Broncos: Relegation rivals meet in Perpignan, live on Sky Sports

Danny Ward is urging his side to concentrate on their own performance this weekend

London Broncos have a chance to ramp up the pressure on their relegation rivals when they take on Catalans Dragons in Perpignan on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Mix.

The Broncos have defied all expectations on their return to Super League in 2019 and a ninth win of the season would enable them to draw level on points with Hull KR, Huddersfield and Wakefield, who all play on Sunday, and within two of Leeds, with three rounds left.

The Londoners' last three matches are all against their relegation rivals so the battle to avoid the drop could go right to the wire, which would not faze their indefatigable coach Danny Ward.

"Every game is a big game but that's been the theme of the season for us," Ward said.

"We've got to be at our best every week but we've known that since day one so nothing's changed too much.

"The boys are still in a good space and there was a lot better performance last week so there is definitely something for us to build on this week."

Catalans Dragons vs London Broncos Live on

Ward would love a repeat of his side's 30-12 victory over the Catalans in Perpignan two months ago but knows the French club are dangerous opponents.

Steve McNamara's men hammered Warrington at home a fortnight ago but collapsed in dramatic fashion at Leeds last Friday.

"You've got to prepare for them to be at their best," Ward said. "You can't be hoping they have an off day.

"On their day, they're a very strong side. They had a loss last week and they're back at home so they will be wanting to perform well.

"It's an old cliche but we can only take care of our own performance. We've just got to concentrate on getting our performances right."

Ward says his players will be taking extra care this time after some of them were affected by sunburn on their last visit to France.

"We've a few gingers in our team, myself included, so we've got to keep them in the shade," he said. "It's due to be 30 degrees.

"It's always exciting coming to France and spending a few days together as a team. It keeps you close. Hopefully we can prepare well and put in a good performance."

Ward has called former London Irish and Wasps centre Guy Armitage into his squad following his try hat-trick playing on dual-registration for London Skolars last week and may be tempted to give him his Super League debut.

"Potentially he might feature," Ward said. "We'll make a call at the team run.

"We signed him more for next year but he's come on in leaps and bounds in training.

"He looks like a rugby league player and he's got some size about him so if he does feature this year, it will be a real bonus going into the back end of the season."

Steve McNamara hasn't made any changes to his squad for this home match

Catalans coach McNamara has named an unchanged squad, with back-rowers Ben Garcia and Benjamin Jullien hoping to force their way back in after sitting out the crushing defeat at Leeds. Sam Tomkins and Michael McIlorum remain suspended.

Catalans Dragons 19-man squad: Tony Gigot, David Mead, Brayden Wiliame, Lewis Tierney, Samisoni Langi, Remi Casty, Kenny Edwards, Benjamin Garcia, Greg Bird, Julian Bousquet, Mickael Simon, Benjamin Jullien, Matt Whitley, Alrix da Costa, Mickael Goudemand, Lucas Albert, Antoni Maria, Arthur Romano, Sam Kasiano

London Broncos 19-man squad: Jordan Abdull, Guy Armitage, Eddie Battye, James Cunningham, Kieran Dixon, Matty Fozard, Matt Gee, Dan Hindmarsh, Mark Ioane, Elliot Kear, Olsi Krasniqi, Brock Lamb, Will Lovell, Nathan Mason, Ryan Morgan, Jay Pitts, Alex Walker, Rhys Williams, Luke Yates