The big Super League vote: key questions on a seismic shuffle

The current 12 clubs in Super League have voted to extend the top flight to 14 clubs from the 2026 season onwards but how will this be decided, what are the ramifications, and what are the next steps?

What happened with the vote?

On Monday July 28, it was announced that the 2025 Super League clubs had voted to increase the top flight competition to 14 teams for the 2026 season onwards.

Speaking on Sky Sports' The Bench podcast just last week, RFL Chair Nigel Wood said that the sport "should be following and pursuing an expansion strategy - but not recklessly."

Expansion was considered to be the long-term direction of travel, but it was met with shock that the 12 existing clubs had agreed to introduce it for the upcoming season rather than 2027 or beyond.

Of the 12 clubs that involved, nine clubs votes in favour of the increase: St Helens, Leeds Rhinos, Leigh Leopards, Salford Red Devils, Huddersfield Giants, Castleford Tigers, Wakefield Trinity, Catalans Dragons and Warrington Wolves.

Hull FC and Hull KR both voted against the proposal, while Wigan Warriors abstained.

How will the 14 clubs in Super League be decided?

The vote in the meeting decided that the grading criteria introduced in 2024 would be used to decide the top 12 clubs competing in Super League from 2026 onwards.

The other two clubs to join the top flight would then be decided by "an independent panel to be chaired by Lord Jonathan Caine, who was recently elected as a member of the Rugby Football League Board, and the Strategic Review Sub-Committee".

So, two clubs will join the top-ranked 12 "provided the panel judges there are two applications of sufficient merit against the set criteria".

In other words, the top 12 clubs will be decided by a grading system and then a panel will pick the other two to join them.

What is the grading criteria for the top 12?

The gradings system has 20 points on offer for clubs. In order to be a Grade A club, you need to achieve at least 15 points. To be a Grade B club, you need 7.5 points.

The idea initially was that Grade A clubs automatically compete in Super League, with the best-performing Grade B clubs making up the rest of the 12 clubs in the competition.

The five pillars are:

1: Fandom (25 per cent of grade, 5 points on offer)

This sees clubs get 2.5 points based on attendance one point for viewership and 1.5 points for digital (0.2 social following, 0.8 website visits, 0.5 total engagements).

2: Performance (25 per cent of grade, five points available)

On-field performance is another key criteria for clubs, with these points on offer to clubs in the top three leagues of the men's competition.

These top 36 teams will be ranked 1-36 based on where they finished both in the league and play-offs over the last three seasons that they have played.

3: Finance (22.5 per cent of grade, 4.5 points available)

Finance is broken down into the three areas of: Revenue Diversification (3 points), Profitability (0.5 points), and Sustainability (1 point).

4: Stadium (15 per cent of grade, 3 points available)

There is 1.5 on offer for the facilities score. This means that your ground has a minimum capacity of 5,000, has a minimum of 2,000 seats, has sufficient facilities for sponsors, corporate partners, directors, broadcasters, media, and photographers. If a club's stadium does not meet these standards, they will score 0.5.

Then, a club can get a point for "utilisation" of their stadium. This is just their attendance as a percentage of their capacity. For example, a 50 per cent attendance gives a score of 0.5.

Additional points are on offer for owning your stadium (0.25), having LED advertising boards (0.125), and having a big screen (0.125).

5: Community (12.5 per cent of grade, 2.5 points available)

The 2.5 points on offer in this category are split into 1.5 points for how well the club represents its local community (population of local area divided by the number of clubs in the area) and a point for how well the club interacts with the local community (annual turnover of the club's charitable foundation).

The top 12 clubs via this system will automatically be in Super League.

What process will be used to decide places 13 and 14?

It is yet to be announced how the independent panel will pick the other two clubs alongside the 12 that will be in via the grading system.

The gradings will be factored into the decision but the rest of the criteria is currently unknown.

Lord Caine chaired a panel that decided on the team to replace Toronto Wolfpack following their expulsion back in 2020.

During that process five years ago, clubs being considered had to have previously been in Super League or have been in the top six of the Championship in the two seasons prior. That factor was paired with facilities and finances among other criteria similar to those in the grading criteria used for the top 12.

It is not yet clear whether a similar system will be used this time.

Who would be the top 14 using 2025 gradings?

The gradings for the 2025 season were as follows:

Grade A: St Helens (17.02), Wigan Warriors (16.91), Leeds Rhinos (16.84), Warrington Wolves (16.27), Hull KR (15.97), Catalans Dragons (15.52), Leigh Leopards (15.13), Wakefield Trinity (15.09), Castleford Tigers (15.02)

Grade B: Hull FC (14.51), Huddersfield Giants (14.48), Salford Red Devils (13.97), Toulouse Olympique XIII (13.58), London Broncos (12.65), York RLFC (12.42), Bradford Bulls (12.15) Barrow Raiders (11.22), Featherstone Rovers (10.75), Keighley Cougars (9.02), Halifax Panthers (8.79), Sheffield Eagles (8.77), Widnes Vikings (8.60), Doncaster RLFC (7.52)

Grade C: Workington Town (7.26), Swinton Lions (7.15), Dewsbury Rams (7.13), Oldham RLFC (7.00), Hunslet RLFC (6.98), Rochdale Hornets (6.47), Midlands Hurricanes (5.66), Cornwall RLFC (5.29), Newcastle Thunder (5.20), North Wales Crusaders (4.72)

That means that Toulouse and London would have been the two teams next in line, with York and Bradford among the sides hot on their tails.

Who is expected to be in the running in 2026?

Toulouse, London, Bradford and York are all teams expected to be in consideration for the 14-team league in 2026, with Widnes Vikings also signalling their intention to be considered.

With Salford's ongoing financial debacle, it is thought their score would drop in a way that could potentially see them out of the top 12.

However, we will not know the gradings for 2026 until the completion of both the Super League and Championship season due to the points on offer for winning those competitions come October 11 and October 19.

Goodbye to loops - an immediate positive?

One positive that many see from the increase to 14 teams is the removal of the loop fixtures, with each team just playing each other home and away across the season.

This is a more attractive prospect for fans and players, putting much more onus on home fixtures for clubs.

However, it could spell the end for one popular loop fixture...

What does it mean for Magic Weekend?

It is not yet clear, but the noise currently is that an increase to 14 teams would spell the end for Magic Weekend, a fan favourite and staple in the Super League calendar, which has been copied by the NRL.

Magic Weekend is when all the Super League clubs descend on one city, most recently Newcastle, and play their fixtures across one weekend at one stadium.

A unique selling point of the competition, it is something that club owners reportedly would see as an element that would need to make way to give clubs as many home fixtures as possible.

This would be seen as a loss by many.

How else could Super League change?

Due to the number of teams, expansion would mean an eight-team play-off - and an extra week needed to complete those play-offs matches.

This is the system that the NRL use currently.

With this format, the top four play each other in the first week and the winners of those matches go straight to the semi-finals. In that same week, teams place five to eighth will face off.

In the second week, the winners of the fifth to eighth games will play the losers from the top four, with the winners then through to the semis.

From there, week three has the semi-finals, with the winners into the Grand Final.

What questions remain?

While some things are known, many questions remain.

Regarding the decision on the 13th and 14th teams, it has yet to be confirmed who will make up the judging panel and which metrics will be used to decide the two clubs.

Will gradings for all clubs be released or just be for the top 12? If the transparency is being removed for the remaining clubs, why is it being removed?

When will we know which clubs will come up and how will they be funded? Is their ability to take reduced funding compared to the other 12 Super League club a metric that will be taken into account?

How will the extra game per round work? How will this be covered to preserve the integrity of the competition?

Change is coming to Super League but only when these questions begin to be answered will a clearer picture of the vision behind this vote emerge.

