Rugby League funding at risk as Sport England holds meeting over sport's governance

Sport England could cut funding from the Rugby Football League over concerns about the sport's governance.

Officials from Sport England are due to meet RFL bosses this week to address issues.

The meeting follows a change in governance at the top of the RFL, with Nigel Wood returning into the fold as a senior executive director while also taking on the role as chair of Rugby League Commercial, the branch which is in charge of broadcasting and sponsorship.

Wood left the RFL back in 2018 after 17 years, with a £300,00 pay-off, but returned in 2025 at the behest of club owners.

It is understood Sport England want assurances that the leadership change went through a "transparent recruitment process".

In a statement to Sky Sports News, the RFL said: "As was confirmed by both the RFL and Sport England last month, the RFL is working with Sport England on a governance action plan, following resignations from the board earlier in 2025 which required transitional arrangements.

"We appreciate the need for Sport England to reassure themselves that our response will remain fully compliant with the Code for Sports Governance - and reinforce that the new RFL board are totally committed to this.

"It is important for us to stress to our staff and the rugby league community that the outstanding work that is delivered by the sport in hard-to-reach communities, made possible partly by Sport England funding, continues unaffected."

Sport England added: "All organisations in receipt of significant funding from Sport England must reach the standards of the Code for Sports Governance.

"This includes major leadership appointments following open and transparent recruitment processes."