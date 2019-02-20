Dan Evans beats Lloyd Harris to seal Delray Beach Open date with Andreas Seppi

Dan Evans is into the last eight at the Delray Beach Open

Dan Evans eased into the quarter-finals of the Delray Beach Open with a 6-0 6-2 win over South Africa's Lloyd Harris.

Evans had little trouble in following up his battling victory over defending champion Frances Tiafoe to set up a clash with sixth seed Andreas Seppi at the Florida tournament.

The 28-year-old is continuing his rise up the world rankings after serving a one-year ban for cocaine use.

Former British No 2 Evans had to battle through qualifying to reach the main draw at Delray Beach and needed three tough sets to beat third seeded Tiafoe on Tuesday.

Tournament wildcard Harris proved nothing like as tough an opponent as his inconsistent serve was broken three times in a dominant first-set performance from Evans.

The South African eventually got on the board in the 10th game and then broke Evans' serve to close within one.

Andreas Seppi awaits Evans in the quarter-finals

But he was broken straight back and Evans would break again in what turned out to be the final game to seal his quarter-final berth.

Seppi, who had beaten Bernard Tomic in the first round, had to come through three sets in defeating Australia's Jordan Thompson 6-3 4-6 6-1.

Eighth seed Adrian Mannarino also progressed to the last eight, beating Denis Istomin 6-2 7-6.

