Heather Watson knocked out of Wimbledon

Heather Watson lost against Anett Kontaveit in the second round

British No 2 Heather Watson was comprehensively beaten in the second round of Wimbledon by 20th seed Anett Kontaveit.

Watson lost 7-5 6-1 in one hour and 15 minutes as she proved to be no match for her Estonian opponent on Court One.

Making her 10th consecutive appearance at Wimbledon, the 27-year-old made a total of 23 unforced errors and was only able to convert two of her seven break points, which proved to be her downfall.

Third seed Karolina Pliskova eased past Monica Puig in the second round

Number three seed and one of the main contenders to win the ladies title at Wimbledon, Karolina Pliskova, demolished Monica Puig 6-0 6-4 in an hour to advance into the third round.

Pliskova, who won in Eastbourne last week, will now face 28th seed Su-Wei Hsieh who defeated Kirsten Flipkens in straight sets 7-6(3) 6-3.

It was a good day at the office for Pliskova who is looking to win her maiden Grand Slam at Wimbledon. The Czech fired nine aces and an incredible 23 winners en route to a routine victory.

Simona Halep will now face Victoria Azarenka in the third round

Simona Halep setup a blockbuster third round meeting with fellow former world No 1 Victoria Azarenka, but needed three sets to overcome Romanian compatriot Mihaela Buzarnescu, prevailing 6-3 4-6 6-2 in just under two hours on Court Two.

The Belarusian Azarenka, who has made the semi-finals on two occasions, breezed past Tomljanovic 6-2 6-0 as the two-time Australian Open champion won 12 games in a row.

Margarita Gasparyan was injured during the 11th game of the second set, having won the first set

World No 8 Elina Svitolina was on the brink of defeat before her Russian opponent Margarita Gasparyan retired in the second set after falling awkwardly on her left leg.

Svitolina was two points away from defeat after losing the first set 7-5 before Gasparyan's unfortunate retirement came when she was trailing 6-5 in the second set.

The Ukrainian, who has never gone beyond the fourth round at Wimbledon, will now face 31st seed Maria Sakkari after the Greek comfortably beat Marie Bouzkova 6-4 6-1.

Naomi Osaka's conqueror in the first round, Yulia Putintseva was unable to back-up her heroics of day one of the championships as she fell to Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic 6-4 7-6 (7-3).

Elsewhere, the American 27th seed Sofia Kenin, who famously knocked Serena Williams out of the French Open in the third round, suffered a surprising defeat to the unseeded Dayana Yastremska 7-5 4-6 6-3.