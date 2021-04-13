Tennis News

News

Monte Carlo Masters: Britain's Dan Evans held up by rain; Aslan Karatsev continues fine form

Dan Evans wins opening set against Dusan Lajovic before rain forces players off the court for the day at the Monte Carlo Masters; Australian Open semi-finalist Aslan Karatsev continues excellent start to the year

Last Updated: 13/04/21 8:04am

Dan Evans was held up by rain at the Monte Carlo Masters
Dan Evans was held up by rain at the Monte Carlo Masters

British No 1 Dan Evans was held up by the weather as rain forced his Monte Carlo Masters meeting with Dusan Lajovic into a second day.

Evans, with an overall 4-12 record on clay, appeared to have his work cut out with Lajovic having reached the Monte-Carlo final in 2019 - the last edition of the tournament.

The 30-year-old struggled to win his opening two service games against the Serb, yet he still took the first set 6-3 before rain forced a premature end to proceedings.

Russia's Aslan Karatsev produced an incredible run at the Australian Open
Russia's Aslan Karatsev produced an incredible run at the Australian Open

Aslan Karatsev powered past Lorenzo Musetti 6-3 6-4 despite having his early momentum halted by a rain delay which lasted more than four hours.

"It was a really tough match [for] my first match of the season on clay [with] tough weather conditions," Karatsev was quoted as saying on the official ATP Tour website.

"I started pretty well, I broke him and then the court was getting heavy, the ball was heavy."

The Russian, who came through qualifying to reach the Australian Open semi-finals earlier this year, will next face fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas for the first time in the second round.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina upset Alex De Minaur 6-4 7-6 (7-3) to level their ATP record at 1-1 and book a second-round encounter with eighth seed Matteo Berrettini.

John Millman claimed four service breaks to beat France's Ugo Humbert 6-3 6-3.

The 31-year-old will meet the winner of Felix Auger-Aliassime and Cristian Garin, which was suspended on Monday evening with the former leading 4-2 in the opening set.

Number 11 seed David Goffin overcame Marin Cilic 6-4 3-6 6-0 and Jordan Thompson beat Benoit Paire 6-4 6-7 (3-7) 7-6 (7-5).

American Tommy Paul led Pedro Martinez 4-1 when the Spaniard retired hurt.

Third seed Shelby Rogers cruised into the second round of the MUSC Health Women's Open in Charleston with a straight-sets victory over fellow American Catherine McNally.

South Carolina product Rogers, who was born in nearby Mount Pleasant, smashed six aces and saved four break points en route to a 6-0 6-1 win.

Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic dispatched Renata Zarazua 6-1 6-1 to set up an encounter with Dane Clara Tauson, who earlier defeated Liudmila Samsonova 6-3 6-3.

Nao Hibino also progressed after fifth seed and fellow Japanese Misaki Doi was forced to retire with the score at 7-5 5-7 6-6.

Also See:

Americans Lauren Davis and Madison Brengle went through to the round of sixteen with respective 7-6 (7-3) 6-4 and 6-0 3-6 6-2 victories over Coco Vandeweghe and Natalia Vikhlyantseva.

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android

Trending

©2021 Sky UK