Billie Jean King Cup: British captain Anne Keothavong has praised newcomer Jodie Burrage

Jodie Burrage has been praised by Great Britain's Billie Jean King Cup captain Anne Keothavong

Great Britain's Billie Jean King Cup captain Anne Keothavong says the arrival of Jodie Burrage into the squad has been like a "breath of fresh air".

Heather Watson and Katie Boulter were selected as the singles players for their play-off against Mexico at the National Tennis Centre where victory would give Britain another shot at reaching the elite finals week in 2022.

Burrage, 21, has been showing impressive form since last summer when she partnered former world No 1 Andy Murray in the Battle of the Brits event held at the NTC.

She is currently No 241 in the world and chasing her career-high singles ranking of No 233 after claiming the women's 25k ITF title in Dubai at the start of this month.

Her form left Keothavong with little doubt that she can perform on the big stage.

Welcome to the GB @BJKCup Team family @jodieburrage 🇬🇧



Captain @annekeothavong presents every rookie with a framed team picture from their 1st tie 📸 pic.twitter.com/7zBd1Onc5y — LTA (@the_LTA) April 15, 2021

"Her results speak for itself," Keothavong said. "She has just won another Challenger in Dubai a couple of weeks ago. She's improved a lot.

"I've been able to watch her in the Battle of the Brits which allows us time with the players.

"She's bounced into the team and she's got a big personality. Jodie in many ways is a breath of fresh air because she's very likeable, she gets on with it.

"There are no difficulties there; she does everything that's been asked of her and she's improved a lot so she deserves her place on this team."

Burrage has endured a difficult last couple of years having undergone three ankle operations.

Speaking to Sky Sports, she said: "I'm working on a lot of things in my game and I feel I can go a lot further than where I'm at now. It's some of the best tennis I've played but I feel like I've got a lot more in the tank."

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android