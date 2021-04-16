Dan Evans through to the Monte Carlo Masters semi-finals after superb win over David Goffin

Dan Evans came out on top against David Goffin to reach the Monte Carlo Masters semi-finals

Dan Evans followed up his stunning upset of Novak Djokovic at the Monte Carlo Masters by coming through in three sets against David Goffin to reach the semi-finals.

Evans stunned world No 1 Djokovic on Thursday for the biggest win of his career and he carried on his fine form in the Principality to battle to a 5-7 6-3 6-4 victory over 11th seed Goffin.

The British No 1 has now earned as many tour-level clay-court victories and wins at Masters tournaments this week as in the rest of his career combined and could surpass his career-high ranking of 26 next week.

Players to defeat Novak Djokovic on clay since 2019:



-Rafael Nadal

-Dan Evans



That's it. That's the list. — US Open Tennis (@usopen) April 15, 2021

"I played good today," said Evans. "I felt a bit more pressure today to not [just] win yesterday and give a bad performance today. It wasn't easy after the match yesterday, I felt really tired afterwards. To get back and focus, it was difficult.

"I am proud of how I came back today, especially with what happened in the first set. I felt [my] concentration wasn't great and I am really happy with coming through. Yesterday, would not have been worth it with a bad performance today.

"He was being aggressive towards me. At the start, I was [having to] retrieve. He got on top and I could feel that. He had a little chance at the start of the second set, which I got out of and it just turned it for me, I think."

As he had against Djokovic, Evans began superbly but Goffin found his range on his forehand at the end of the opening set, recovering from 3-5 to take it with a run of four games in a row.

But he could not maintain that level and Evans forged ahead early in the second set, this time holding onto his advantage.

Evans has beaten 4 former ATP Masters 1000 finalists at MC Masters

1R: d. 2019 Monte Carlo Masters finalist - Dusan Lajovic



2R: d. 2021 Miami Open champion - Hubert Hurkacz



3R: d. 36-time ATP Masters 1000 champion Novak Djokovic



QF: d. 2019 Cincinnati Masters finalist David Goffin



The 30-year-old has a rare ability to bring out his best at the biggest moments and he dug in brilliantly to save four break points at 4-4 in the deciding set - he saved 15 of 17 during the match.

Goffin could not show similar fortitude and a wild final shot drew a huge roar from Evans as he celebrated setting up a last-four encounter with Stefanos Tsitsipas.

First Monte-Carlo semi-final set:



🇬🇷 Tsitsipas v. Evans 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/BEwYhPOjWZ — ATP Tour (@atptour) April 16, 2021

Evans, who will be partnering Neal Skupski in the doubles quarter-finals event later on Thursday, admitted, "I feel fine. Yesterday, was a bit busy [with] a lot of people messaging and a lot of people speaking, so I didn't use my phone too much after. It was a little draining yesterday, but I'll take it."

Live for moments that make you come alive. @rolexmcmasters pic.twitter.com/HRxpbViRB8 — Stefanos Tsitsipas (@steftsitsipas) April 16, 2021

Greek star Tsitsipas advanced to the semi-finals when his opponent, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, was forced to retire due to injury having lost the first set 7-5 on Court Rainier III.

