Roger Federer sets his sights on another French Open appearance
Roger Federer says he plans to play at ATP 250 event in Geneva before making his return to Roland Garros for the first time since 2019; this year's French Open begins on May 30; the 39-year-old has not played a Grand Slam since the Australian Open in 2020
Last Updated: 19/04/21 8:08am
Roger Federer has announced his intention to play in this year's French Open.
The 20-time Grand Slam winner is currently easing himself back into action after a long lay-off following knee surgery.
Federer, 39, returned to tournament play after 14 months out in last month's Qatar Open, but he has not played since.
Hi everyone!— Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) April 18, 2021
Happy to let you know that I will play Geneva🇨🇭 and Paris 🇫🇷. Until then I will use the time to train. Can’t wait to play in Switzerland again. ❤️🚀
Federer tweeted: "Happy to let you know that I will play Geneva and Paris. Until then I will use the time to train. Can't wait to play in Switzerland again."
He has only played two competitive matches since January 2020, making his long-awaited return in Qatar in early March where he defeated Britain's Dan Evans before losing to Nikoloz Basilashvili in straight sets.
Federer opted to skip the Miami Open and the Dubai Tennis Championship, but he is set to return to action on the clay courts in Geneva, which runs from May 16-22 at the Parc des Eaux-Vives.
Le Gonet Geneva Open est heureux d’annoncer la présence de Roger Federer !!!🤩🎾😃#gonetgenevaopen#atpgva#thisistennis#atp250#welovetennis#geneva pic.twitter.com/qiOmZfs8nT— Gonet Geneva Open (@genevaopen) April 18, 2021
The French Open, which Federer won in 2009, is due to begin on May 30.
