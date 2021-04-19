Roger Federer sets his sights on another French Open appearance

Roger Federer has announced he will play at the Geneva Open and Roland Garros

Roger Federer has announced his intention to play in this year's French Open.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner is currently easing himself back into action after a long lay-off following knee surgery.

Federer, 39, returned to tournament play after 14 months out in last month's Qatar Open, but he has not played since.

Hi everyone!

Happy to let you know that I will play Geneva🇨🇭 and Paris 🇫🇷. Until then I will use the time to train. Can’t wait to play in Switzerland again. ❤️🚀 — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) April 18, 2021

He has only played two competitive matches since January 2020, making his long-awaited return in Qatar in early March where he defeated Britain's Dan Evans before losing to Nikoloz Basilashvili in straight sets.

Federer opted to skip the Miami Open and the Dubai Tennis Championship, but he is set to return to action on the clay courts in Geneva, which runs from May 16-22 at the Parc des Eaux-Vives.

The French Open, which Federer won in 2009, is due to begin on May 30.

