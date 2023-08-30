US Open: Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff fly through to third round at Flushing Meadows

World No 1 Iga Switak and home favourite Coco Gauff sparked in the Big Apple as they both eased through to the third round of the US Open on Wednesday.

Swiatek did not look completely at ease as she was made to work for a 6-3 6-4 win over the 322nd-ranked Australian Daria Saville.

"For sure it wasn't easy, the rhythm of the match was weird," said Swiatek.

Swiatek rules the roost Iga Swiatek is the second player in the last 10 years to reach the third round for 15 consecutive Grand Slam tournaments, after Elise Mertens (18, between the Australian Open 2018 and Wimbledon 2022).

For Swiatek the win was another step towards defending her crown in New York and keeping the No 1 world ranking.

Despite having won four titles already this season, including the French Open for a third time, Swiatek's hold on the No 1 spot is under threat from Aryna Sabalenka, who is seeded second for the season's final Grand Slam.

In order to remain in top spot Swiatek must go one round further than the Belarusian at Flushing Meadows.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Gauff's second-round match against Mirra Andreeva

Gauff continued her pursuit of a maiden Grand Slam title as she knocked 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva out of the US Open.

Gauff, who burst onto the scene when she beat Venus Williams on her way to the fourth round at Wimbledon aged 15, ousted the Russian rookie 6-3 6-2.

The sixth seed, still only 19, had to come from behind to beat Laura Siegemund in a drama-filled three-setter on Monday, but she had a far more gentle work-out this time on Arthur Ashe.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tim Henman was impressed with Gauff's improved showing as she thrashed Andreeva

Gauff is fast becoming a live contender for the title this year having won 13 of her 14 matches since losing in the Wimbledon first round to fellow American Sofia Kenin.

She lost a first-set tie-break against Andreeva at this year's French Open but came back to win in three.

Gauff said: "I just learned then to be aggressive, because if you give her something she is going to take advantage.

"She has a great future in front of her - I think she is going to be back on this stage many more times."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gauff insisted she is having fun on court after crushing her fellow teenager

There was another home success in New York when Taylor Townsend beat Brazilian 19th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia 7-6 (7-1) 7-5.

China's Lin Zhu stunned two-time Grand Slam winner and 18th seed Victoria Azarenka with a 6-3 6-3 victory.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the US Open live and exclusive on Sky Sports up until September 10. All courts will be available to watch for the first time

The US Open is back on Sky Sports with the promise to give fans live coverage of the Grand Slam like never before.

Sky welcomes tennis back to its channels, adding to the existing sports portfolio and reaffirming the broadcaster as the home of live sport in the UK & Ireland.

Sky Sports' new mixed reality studio features multiple custom built LED screens, integrated light 'sabres', and an open canopy roof, making the space alive with colour and energy to reflect the vibrancy of the last Grand Slam of the year.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Relive Andy Murray's rollercoaster career at the US Open, which saw him claim his maiden major title in 2012

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player From Novak Djokovic to Iga Swiatek- it is time to meet the US Open champion contenders!

With integrated AR capabilities, a versatile LED floor, and a 'fourth wall', the viewer will be transported to the Arthur Ashe Stadium in a 360-degree immersive environment. Our tennis experts will take the viewer into the eyes of the players for expert Hawkeye analysis and insight as the tournament progresses.

The technology involved allows us to add an entire new dimension and will bring customers closer to the action.

Highlights of matches will be available across Sky Sports TV and our social media platforms.

Video highlights will also be available of the Sky Sports website and app, where there will also be a daily live text commentary on the Sky Sports website and app, as well as live scores, reports, analysis and features.

Stream the US Open on Sky Sports with NOW for just £26 a month for 12 months. Cancel anytime.