Barcelona Open: Casper Ruud to meet Stefanos Tsitsipas in final with hopes to avenge Monte-Carlo loss

Casper Ruud will meet Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Barcelona Open final after beating Tomas Martin Etcheverry in straight sets on Saturday with hopes to avenge his Monte-Carlo loss.

The sixth-ranked Norwegian won the semi-final 7-6 (6), 6-4 on the outdoor clay court and has not dropped a set so far as he cruised past Etcheverry to reach his fourth final this year.

Ruud has won 10 career titles but lost all three previous finals he's played in 2024, including last weekend when Tsitsipas captured the Monte-Carlo title.

Ruud and Etcheverry were evenly matched in the first set until the Norwegian took his first chance to break for a 4-2 lead before Etcheverry, seeded 13th, broke back in the following game.

The Argentine saved two set points to force a tie-break, only to see Ruud clinch it having saved a set point himself after a 76-minute battle.

It was just as close in the second but Ruud proved too strong for Etcheverry, playing in his first ATP 500 semi-final.

"He could have easily won the first set," Ruud said.

"I had some set points and he had one. I am very happy with the level. It was a high-quality match, the best level I have played in Barcelona."

He added: "Those three finals losses this year have been making me hungrier and I'm going to dream about [clinching the title] tonight.

"Last week I put a bit too much pressure on myself. I play my best when I'm cool and don't think too much about it out there. That's what I did today."

Image: Stefanos Tsitsipas will meet Casper Ruud in the Barcelona Open final

Stefanos Tsitsipas booked his place in the final on Sunday, live on Sky Sports, after he beat Serbia's Dusan Lajovic 5-7 6-4 6-2 in the semi-finals.

The Greek comfortably recorded his 10th win on the bounce and his second successive three-set victory as he booked his place in back-to-back finals.

Casper leads the tour with 28 match wins but the 25-year-old is still seeking his first tour-level title since lifting the trophy in Estoril last April.

Lajovic broke to take the opening set against the Greek after neither player dropped serve in the first 11 games.

Tsitsipas committed 22 unforced errors in that set but his performance improved and he broke Lajovic's serve in the second to take a 4-3 lead and eventually level the match.

Another two breaks in the decider put Tsitsipas 4-1 in front and he marched on to book his spot in a fourth Barcelona final.

Image: Stefanos Tsitsipas has recorded 10 wins in a row after beating Dusan Lajovic 5-7 6-4 6-2 at the Barcelona Open

"I'm sure after having played someone a few days apart, they're going to come up with new plans and new adjustments," Tsitsipas said.

"I'm expecting a much better version of what I had in Monte-Carlo. We had a good match there. Playing back-to-back matches are tricky and you try and see what works for you.

"The opponent is trying to get as good as he can for the next one. I'm going to have a good recovery and then work for the big day ahead."

