Emma Raducanu news, ranking, results, Grand Slam titles and next match on Sky Sports Tennis

British tennis superstar Emma Raducanu is gearing up for a big 2025 season after being thwarted again by injuries in 2024.

Raducanu won 20 of the 33 matches she played in 2024 and ends the season ranked 59 in the world.

The 2021 US Open champion was sidelined with a foot injury for two months but went unbeaten in the Billie Jean King Cup in Malaga, and says she is "itching" to get back on the practice courts ahead of the new campaign.

Raducanu profile Age: 22

Place of birth: Toronto

Lives: Bromley, Kent

Grand Slam debut: Wimbledon 2021

Grand Slam titles: US Open 2021

World Ranking: 59

Raducanu's next match and 2025 schedule

Raducanu will commence her 2025 season at the ASB Classic, which kicks off in Auckland, New Zealand on December 30 - live on Sky Sports Tennis.

The January WTA schedule takes in the Hobart International and Adelaide International, before the first Grand Slam of the season - the Australian Open - takes place from January 12 to January 26.

The month concludes with tournaments in Linz and Singapore, before heading to Abu Dhabi (February 2-8) and Doha (February 9-15), where Raducanu was knocked out in the early rounds of both 2024 tournaments.

The WTA schedule has been set for the rest of the year, with the Grand Slam dates locked in for the French Open (May 25-June 8), Wimbledon (June 30-July 13) and the US Open (August 25-September 7).

How did Raducanu do in 2024?

Raducanu had broadly positive results after returning from an eight-month injury lay-off in 2023, where her season ended early following a first-round exit in Stuttgart.

She helped steer Great Britain to a spot in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals as they beat home favourites France on clay, and carried on that form into the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix back in Stuttgart in April, only to lose to Iga Swiatek in the quarter-finals.

Her victory over Marie Bouzkova in Abu Dhabi before being denied a spot in the quarter-finals by Ons Jabeur was a bright moment, but she struggled for consistency, failing to win any back-to-back matches until reaching the third round of Indian Wells.

Raducanu was impressive on grass in 2024, reaching the semi-final in Nottingham - where she was beaten by fellow Brit Katie Boulter - and then the round of 16 at Wimbledon following standout wins over Elise Mertens and ninth seed Maria Sakkari, before being halted by qualifier Lulu Sun.

At the Citi Open in Washington DC, Raducanu narrowly missed out on a semi-final spot after losing to Paula Badosa, but was then disappointingly knocked out in the opening round of the US Open by Sofia Kenin in a battle of former Grand Slam champions in New York.

At the Korea Open, Raducanu battled hard to beat top-50 players Peyton Stearns and Yue Yuan en route to the quarter-finals, and finished with renewed momentum with Team GB at the Billie Jean King Cup.

Emma Raducanu's 2024 results Tournament Result WTA Auckland Second Round Australian Open Second Round WTA Abu Dhabi Second Round WTA Doha First Round Billie Jean King Cup Qualified for Final WTA Stuttgart Quarter-finals WTA Madrid First Round WTA Nottingham Semi-finals WTA Eastbourne Quarter-finals Wimbledon Fourth Round WTA Citi Open Quarter-finals US Open First Round Korea Open Quarter-finals

How did injuries affect Raducanu in 2024?

Raducanu was forced to withdraw from the Miami Open due to a lower back injury after being awarded a wildcard for the event.

She was also hampered by a stomach bug during her loss at the first major of the year, the Australian Open, but her tennis was encouraging and she stepped up her comeback with victory over Bouzkova in Abu Dhabi.

Raducanu sat out the second major of the year, withdrawing just 24 hours before French Open qualifying was due to begin, in a bid to give herself a "chance to keep fit for the rest of the year."

My main goal is to stay healthy injury-wise, sickness-wise. Also another goal is consistency.

But an untimely slip in the deciding set of her last-16 clash with Sun at Wimbledon halted Raducanu's momentum. She received treatment on her lower left leg and the middle of her back, but slumped to defeat just as she seemed to be finding her best form.

Having recovered from surgeries in 2023, Raducanu continued to manage injury risk, deciding against representing Team GB at the Paris Olympics because she did not want to switch back to playing on clay at Roland Garros ahead of the hard court tournaments in the USA.

At the Korea Open in September, Raducanu retired in the quarter-finals after straining foot ligaments, but she did return - with promise - in Malaga to raise optimism for 2025.

What is Raducanu's current ranking?

Raducanu is currently ranked No 59 in the world after winning two matches in Seoul against American Stearns and China's Yue - both ranked higher - enabling her to move back to the verge of the world's top 50.

Although it is some way off her career-high ranking of 10, which she held back in July 2022, it is worth noting that Raducanu has played 33 matches on the WTA Tour this season, which is three short of her tally in 2022.

How many Grand Slam titles has Raducanu won?

Image: Raducanu celebrates a point against Maria Sakkari at Wimbledon earlier this year

So far, the 2021 US Open victory remains Raducanu's sole victory in a major tournament.

She reached the fourth round in Wimbledon that year - a feat she matched in 2024 and might have bettered were it not for injury - but at the Australian and French Opens, she has never progressed beyond the second round.

Raducanu's hopes for 2025 - with new coaching team

Raducanu is looking at hiring new fitness trainer Yutaka Nakamura, with the former British No 1 in talks with Maria Sharapova and Naomi Osaka's former coach.

"I think my goal next year is to stay on court longer," said Raducanu, who had previously cited a desire to keep her team small as a reason for not hiring a full-time fitness trainer and relying on Lawn Tennis Association staff.

"This year, I came to top 60 in the world but I played I think less than 15 events. I know if I'm on court and healthy and competing, I can go even higher and further.

"I think that my athleticism is a strength of mine but it's nowhere near its full potential."

