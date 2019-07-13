Serena Williams faces Simona Halep in Wimbledon final with historic Grand Slam record at stake

Serena Williams is into her 11th Wimbledon singles final

Serena Williams will look to win a 24th Grand Slam singles title when the seven-times champion faces Simona Halep in the Wimbledon final on Saturday.

The 37-year-old is into her third major showpiece since her return to the tour last year following the birth of her first child, but her two most recent visits to finals have ended in defeat.

Williams was beaten at the All England Club 12 months ago by Angelique Kerber, while the American then suffered a dramatic defeat against Naomi Osaka at the US Open.

No matter what I do, I will always have had a great career. Serena Williams

But she insists the opportunity within her grasp is not weighing heavily.

"I thought about it this morning," Williams said. "I actually didn't think about it since because it's really not about 24, or 23, or 25.

"It's really just about going out there and giving my best effort. No matter what I do, I will always have had a great career.

Williams is chasing an eighth Wimbledon singles title

"I just kind of let it go this morning. I feel really calm about it."

The 11th seed arrived at Wimbledon with expectations tempered after struggling for full fitness with a knee injury during the first half of the season but her performance levels have improved with every match.

"Looking back, to even be in those two finals last year was unbelievable," Williams said.

"Now I'm in a different place. Like I just am more calm. Instead of having nothing to lose, I feel like I have things to lose, but I also have nothing to lose. It's like I'm in the middle.

Serena Williams is 'pain-free', according to coach Patrick Mouratoglou

"I really want to do it. I'm in a different place because I wasn't really playing a month ago, like, at all. So it's all kind of coming together."

Halep, who is into her first Grand Slam final since victory at the French Open last year, will prove a stern opponent, despite the Romanian having won only one of their previous 10 matches.

Serena Williams defeated Simona Halep in three sets in the fourth round of the Australian Open

But the pair have never met in a Grand Slam final, with Williams aware of the ability the former world No 1 will provide.

"There's so many impressive things about her," Williams said.

"I think obviously her tenacity. I think her ability to improve every time, just to keep improving.

"I feel like she's back. She wants to prove that she can do it again." Serena Williams on Simona Halep

"Her ability to find power. Can't underestimate her. She's like a little powerhouse. Obviously, she finished the year No 1 twice in a row.

"I feel like she's back. She wants to prove that she can do it again."

Halep became the first Romanian woman to reach the Wimbledon final as the 27-year-old dismissed eighth seed Elina Svitolina in straight sets.

Simona Halep has her eyes set on a second Grand Slam title

It was a particularly proud moment for Halep's mother Tania, with Halep saying: "I talked to my mum after the match. About 10, 15 years ago she said her dream is (for Halep) to play the final in Wimbledon because everyone is

here, the Royal Box.

"So today her dream came true. I will play a final. It's very special this moment. To be able to play Wimbledon final, it's pretty amazing. I will enjoy for sure."

The world No 7 has now made the final of three of the four major venues, doing so on all three surfaces, and Halep believes that is a testament to her development as a player.

"I can say that I have a better game in these days. I can play everywhere, against anyone. It's good that I have, like, more plans," she added.

"When I go on court and face an opponent, I know how to play against her. Also I know how to change some things when doesn't work very well."