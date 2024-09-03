Jack Draper in US Open quarter-final action live on Sky Sports on Wednesday

Jack Draper bids to reach the final four of the US Open as the British No 1 takes on Australia's Alex de Minaur from approximately 6.30pm on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports.

Draper comfortably brushed aside unseeded Czech player Tomas Machac in straight sets on Monday to reach the quarter-final stage of a Grand Slam for the first time.

Draper's 6-3 6-1 6-2 victory was underpinned by a streak of 16 games out of 19, but a tougher test now awaits in the form of 10th seed De Minaur, who is through to a third-straight Slam quarter-final - and fourth for his career.

Draper and De Minaur's meeting is due second on Arthur Ashe during the day session, following on from Beatriz Haddad Maia's quarter-final clash with Karolina Muchova.

De Minaur, who defeated another Brit in the third round, Dan Evans, is also hoping to reach the semi-finals of a Grand Slam for the first time, with the winner of his match with Draper set to face first seed Jannik Sinner or 2020 US Open champion Daniil Medvedev, who conclude the action on Wednesday evening.

Sinner and Medvedev are second on court during the night session at Flushing Meadows, with women's No 1 Iga Swiatek and American home hopeful Jessica Pegula first facing off from midnight.

Order of Play (all times UK)

Arthur Ashe Stadium

5pm

Beatriz Haddad Maia (Bra) (22) vs Karolina Muchova (Cze)

Jack Draper (Gbr) (25) vs Alex de Minaur (Aus) (10) - from approximately 6.30pm

12am

Iga Swiatek (Pol) (1) vs Jessica Pegula (USA) (6)

Jannik Sinner (Ita) (1) vs Daniil Medvedev (Rus) (5)

Sky Sports' Raz Mirza at Flushing Meadows:

As Jack Draper prepares to face 10th seed Alex de Minaur for a spot in the semi-finals on Wednesday, the 22-year-old's run at the US Open is bringing back memories of Emma Raducanu's success in 2021.

With Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic already out and only Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner having previously won major titles, the young Brit has played himself into title contention.

Draper has always loved playing at the US Open, where the fast courts help his style, and he will now be dreaming of following in Andy Murray's footsteps.

Without a doubt, he's a genuine title contender in New York.

