England captain Jos Buttler to bat higher and Jofra Archer concerns after opening Champions Trophy defeat to Australia?
Nasser Hussain on the Sky Sports Cricket Podcast: "For Jos [Buttler], this is a defining tournament... he could well lose his job. I would have him up the order"; England vs Afghanistan, ICC Champions Trophy, live on Sky Sports Cricket, 8.30am, Wednesday (first ball, 9am)
Monday 24 February 2025 17:49, UK
England go into their ICC Champions Trophy game against Afghanistan on Wednesday on the precipice of an early elimination, were they to follow up their opening loss to Australia with another defeat.
Live ICC Champions Trophy Cricket
Despite an encouraging England batting display - in which Ben Duckett struck 165 - Australia chased down an ICC tournament-record 352 to win on Saturday, with Josh Inglis finishing on 120 not out.
England's bowling attack struggled, with Brydon Carse's seven overs costing 69 runs as he struggled with the reoccurrence of a toe injury that has since ruled him out of the rest of the competition, while Archer (1-82) had numerous spells off the field with cramp before bowling an expensive final five overs.
Archer, a star performer in England's 2019 50-over World Cup win, has spent much of the subsequent six years on the sidelines due to a persistent elbow injury and a stress fracture to his back suffered in 2022.
"I was also a bit worried looking at Jofra when he came back on," Michael Atherton said on the latest Sky Sports Cricket Podcast.
"You've got a guy who has had a lot of time away from cricket, so you have to give him time to find his best form again, but Simon Doull did a bit of analysis on the tele on differences between his action in 2019 and now.
"Jofra pre-injury had a high arm and that snap of the wrist [through his bowling action], and it didn't quite look like that to me.
"He got punished - 49 runs from his final five overs - at a crucial moment, when Jos Buttler threw him the ball in the hope of closing the game out."
Should Buttler be batting higher up the order?
Fellow former England captain, Nasser Hussain, added on the podcast that he'd like to see a promotion back up the order for Buttler against Afghanistan.
Buttler came in at No 6 against Australia, in the 35th over, and scored 23 off 21 balls, with Jamie Smith having been pushed up to No 3.
"I would have him up the order," Hussain said. "If he gets in - at three, or four - Buttler, at his best, could go on and get 150.
"He could play the sort of innings that Inglis did because he's so talented.
"If, on a pitch like that [in Lahore], England's best white-ball player of all time is sitting and watching nearly 40 overs of cricket from the pavilion, as an opposition captain I'm enjoying that.
"And for Jos as skipper, this is a defining tournament. If they don't qualify through the group stage here, he could well lose his job.
"For that reason, if I'm Jos I'm thinking, 'my job is hanging on the line here, I need to have a massive impact on this game, on this tournament right now'.
"England see it differently; they see him as their finisher."
What's next?
In Group B, England are next in action on Wednesday when they face Afghanistan, also in Lahore - live on Sky Sports Cricket from 8.30am, ahead of play starting at 9am UK time.
Australia face South Africa in Rawalpindi a day earlier on Tuesday - at the same time, live on Sky Sports Cricket.
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - results and fixtures 🏏
Group A
- February 19: New Zealand beat Pakistan by 60 runs in Karachi ⚫
- February 20: India beat Bangladesh by six wickets in Dubai 🔵
- February 23: India beat Pakistan by six wickets in Dubai 🔵
- February 24: New Zealand beat Bangladesh by five wickets ⚫
- February 27: Pakistan vs Bangladesh (Rawalpindi)
- March 2: New Zealand vs India (Dubai)
Group B
- February 21: South Africa beat Afghanistan by 107 runs in Karachi 🟢
- February 22: Australia beat England by five wickets in Lahore 🟡
- February 25: Australia vs South Africa (Rawalpindi)
- February 26: Afghanistan vs England (Lahore)
- February 28: Afghanistan vs Australia (Lahore)
- Mar 1: South Africa vs England (Karachi)
Semi-finals
- March 4: Semi-final - A1 v B2 (Dubai)
- March 5: Semi-final 2 - A2 v B1 (Lahore)
Final
- March 9: Final (Lahore or Dubai)
Watch every match from the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, up to and including the final on March 9, live on Sky Sports, or stream with NOW.