PODCAST: England sweep past 300 thanks to Joe Root and Rory Burns
Alec Stewart joins Charles Colvile and Bob Willis to talk England's love of the sweep, Root's speedy century and a first fifty for Burns...
Last Updated: 16/11/18 1:46pm
England lead Sri Lanka by 278 runs after three days of the second Test in Kandy after reaching 324-9 in their second innings, thanks principally to Joe Root's 124 from 146 balls.
Rory Burns (59) and Ben Foakes (51no) also contributed hugely on a day when England racked up runs aplenty with the sweep - reverse and orthodox - but also lost seven wickets to the shot.
Surrey director of cricket Alec Stewart joined Bob Willis and Charles Colvile on The Cricket Debate to discuss the risk-reward stroke and why it is so effective for England when they get it right.
Alec, beaming at the half-centuries from Surrey pair Burns and Foakes, also hailed England's positive approach as Root's side scored briskly, with the former England wicketkeeper saying they played with a definite plan.
Also on the agenda…
- How T20 cricket and Eoin Morgan have had an impact on England's Test run rate
- How Root looks right back in tune after going over a year without a Test century
- Sri Lanka's poor field placings and the lack of maidens from their spinners
- Burns' mature innings and how he has benefited from playing with Kumar Sangakkara at Surrey
- How the pitch is shaping up in Kandy as England push for a series-sealing victory
