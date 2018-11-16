PODCAST: England sweep past 300 thanks to Joe Root and Rory Burns

England lead Sri Lanka by 278 runs after three days of the second Test in Kandy after reaching 324-9 in their second innings, thanks principally to Joe Root's 124 from 146 balls.

DOWNLOAD THE CRICKET DEBATE PODCAST HERE

Rory Burns (59) and Ben Foakes (51no) also contributed hugely on a day when England racked up runs aplenty with the sweep - reverse and orthodox - but also lost seven wickets to the shot.

Surrey director of cricket Alec Stewart joined Bob Willis and Charles Colvile on The Cricket Debate to discuss the risk-reward stroke and why it is so effective for England when they get it right.

Alec, beaming at the half-centuries from Surrey pair Burns and Foakes, also hailed England's positive approach as Root's side scored briskly, with the former England wicketkeeper saying they played with a definite plan.

3:53 Catch up with all the action from day three of the second Test between Sri Lanka and England at Kandy Catch up with all the action from day three of the second Test between Sri Lanka and England at Kandy

Also on the agenda…

- How T20 cricket and Eoin Morgan have had an impact on England's Test run rate

- How Root looks right back in tune after going over a year without a Test century

- Sri Lanka's poor field placings and the lack of maidens from their spinners

- Burns' mature innings and how he has benefited from playing with Kumar Sangakkara at Surrey

- How the pitch is shaping up in Kandy as England push for a series-sealing victory

DOWNLOAD THE PODCAST HERE

Watch day four of the second Test in Kandy from 4am on Saturday on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event.