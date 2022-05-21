County Championship: Hampshire win after skittling Somerset for 69, Essex on brink of victory

Keith Barker took a six-for as Hampshire tore through Somerset at Taunton

Keith Barker took 6-27 as Hampshire bowled out Somerset for just 69 to set up a 10-wicket LV= Insurance County Championship victory at Taunton.

Hants had resumed on 144-5 and 57 from Aneurin Donald with support from Barker and James Fuller, who scored 36 and 38 respectively saw them reach 280, a lead of 69. Somerset vs Hants scorecard

Somerset endured a disastrous start to their second innings as Barker and Mohammad Abbas, who finished with 2-11, reduced them to 25-6 before they were eventually dimissed for 69 in only 25 overs. With the scores tied, a single from Felix Organ off the fourth ball of Hampshire's innings was all that was required for a 10-wicket win.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Spinner Simon Harmer left Essex on the brink of an innings victory over Lancashire with a five-wicket haul at Old Trafford. Lancs vs Essex scorecard

The home side started the day on 32-5 in their first innings as they attempted to chase down the visitors' 391, but were asked to follow on after reaching just 103 despite Phil Salt's 44 with Sam Cook taking 4-18.

However, it was Harmer who did much of the damage in the second innings with his 5-85 leaving Lancashire on 213-9, still 75 runs adrift.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Warwickshire skipper Will Rhodes and Sam Hain stopped the rot as Yorkshire turned the screw at Headingley. Yorks vs Warks scorecard

Rhodes and Hain will resume on 10 and 19 not out respectively on Sunday with their side 149 runs behind having steadied the ship after the visitors had been reduced to 25-3 in their second innings by Jordan Thompson's 3-19.

Yorkshire had earlier taken their overnight score from 269-4 to 450 all out thanks to opener Adam Lyth's 145 and 82 from Harry Brook as he celebrated his call-up to the England squad in style.

Luke Procter led a middle-order fightback to frustrate the Kent attack and keep Northamptonshire afloat, if only just. Northants vs Kent scorecard

Kent vs Somerset Live on

Procter's 72, coupled with 45 from Rob Keogh edged the home side to 347-7 in their first innings by the close on day three, still 172 runs adrift of the visitors' 519-9 declared.

In Division Two, Azhar Ali's double-hundred and a four-wicket blast from Matthew Waite helped Worcestershire cruise to a comprehensive victory over Leicestershire by an innings and 259 runs. Worcs vs Leics scorecard

Ali, who had resumed on 202 at New Road, took his tally to 225 before being bowled by Chris Wright, but fifties from Brett D'Oliveira and Ben Cox saw the home side declare on a mammoth 577-6.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Leicestershire, who had scored only 148 in their first innings, fared little better in their second with Lewis Hill's 50 the only contribution of note as Waite claimed 4-35 and Dillon Pennington 3-30 to dismiss the visitors for 170.

Middlesex paceman Toby Roland-Jones left Durham in trouble at Lord's after blasting out their top order with a late salvo. Middlesex vs Durham scorecard

The seamer removed openers Alex Lees and Michael Jones in his first over and then Keegan Petersen in his third as the visitors' attempts to eradicate a first innings deficit of 72 saw them stagger to 25-3 by stumps on day three, still 47 behind.

Earlier, England skipper Ben Stokes had claimed 4-72 in Middlesex's 422 all out with Max Holden scoring 71 and No 9 Martin Andersson 62.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Nottinghamshire need 162 runs to secure a final-day victory over Derbyshire after dismissing the visitors for 262 in their second innings. Notts vs Derbs scorecard

With their side having added just 24 to their overnight score of 334-7, James Pattinson and Dane Paterson took three wickets each with Wayne Madsen making 52 and Alex Hughes and Liam Hurt both falling one run short of fifties.

Notts openers Ben Slater and Haseeb Hameed will resume on 3-0.