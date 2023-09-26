Harry Brook, Nat Sciver-Brunt and Mahika Gaur among England players named in PCA awards shortlist

Harry Brook, Nat Sciver-Brunt and Mahika Gaur are among the players shortlisted in the 2023 Professional Cricketers' Association's awards.

A shortlist of 14 contenders, who have been recognised for their performances across the past year, were voted for by their peers.

The winners will be announced on Monday October 2 at the Troxy following the conclusion of the English summer.

England's Harry Brook has been named in the Men's Player of the Year shortlist along with Hampshire's all-rounder Liam Dawson and Middlesex all-rounder Ryan Higgins.

Brook is one of the most explosive batters in the current England set up and has been named in their squad for their defence of the 50-over title in India next month.

Dawson has had an impressive summer starring in One Day Cup for Hampshire finishing on match-winning figures of 7-15, while Higgins has been attacking with the bat scoring four half-centuries in the first month of the season.

Southern Vipers captain Georgia Adams has been named on the Women's Player of the Year shortlist with England pair Tammy Beaumont and Sciver-Brunt with Bryony Smith completing the list.

Adams captained the Vipers in their recent victory against to lift the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for the third time at Northampton on Sunday.

Beaumont has had an incredible summer scoring a double century against Australia in the Ashes and became the first woman to score a ton in The Hundred too.

Image: Tammy Beaumont

England all-rounder Sciver-Brunt scored back-to-back Ashes hundreds and could become the first woman to win the Women's Player of the Year award three times, having previously won in 2017 and 2022.

Smith, the South East Stars all-rounder, has contributed to her side with both the bat and ball, scoring 773 runs and taking 20 wickets across domestic cricket this summer.

Gloucestershire's Ollie Price and Somerset's James Rew join England's Jamie Smith on the shortlist for the Men's Young Player of the Year Award.

All-rounder Price has scored 1,449 runs across all formats, including five hundreds while 19-year-old Rew has surpassed 1,000 first-class runs, making him just the seventh teenager to do so since 1890.

Smith's form over the summer caught the attention of England selectors as he made his debut in the ODI series against Ireland.

Image: Mahika Gaur celebrates her first England wicket (PA Images)

England's Sophie Ecclestone is named on the Women's Young Player of the Year Award with Thunder team-mate Mahika Gaur and Northern Diamonds' Bess Heath.

Ecclestone is the No 1 spinner in the world and took 20 wickets for England to help draw the Ashes.

Gaur and Heath both earned their England caps during the ODI series against Sri Lanka this summer after impressing during The Hundred and Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy.