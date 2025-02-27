Champions Trophy: Pakistan vs Bangladesh abandoned after Rawalpindi washout
Pakistan end defence of Champions Trophy winless and bottom of Group A after Rawalpindi washout; Pakistan and Bangladesh were both eliminated before Thursday's dead-rubber match after defeats to New Zealand and India in opening group games
Thursday 27 February 2025 12:35, UK
Pakistan's Champions Trophy clash with Bangladesh was abandoned without a ball being bowled after persistent rain in Rawalpindi.
The toss for Thursday's Group A fixture was initially delayed by the weather, with grey skies suggesting play was unlikely to start any time soon and the call was eventually made at around 10.30am GMT, 90 minutes after the scheduled start.
Both sides lost each of their previous two matches against India and New Zealand and would have missed out on the semi-finals, regardless of the result.
It is the second match to be washed out in Rawalpindi after Australia vs South Africa was abandoned on Tuesday.
Hosts Pakistan's defence of the Champions Trophy ends with them finishing bottom of Group A, with a point from three matches after a 60-run defeat to New Zealand and six-wicket loss to India before Thursday's abandoned game.
Bangladesh, who fell to a six-wicket defeat against India before losing to New Zealand by five wickets, finish in third due to a superior net run-rate.
New Zealand and India vying for top spot
India and New Zealand have already qualified from Group A courtesy of back-to-back victories, with those results eliminating host nation Pakistan as well as Bangladesh.
With Pakistan confirmed as recipients of the wooden spoon, the only thing left to be decided in Group A is who tops the table when unbeaten India and New Zealand (9am) lock horns in Dubai on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Cricket.
Two from three in Group B
Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa look to seal their progress to the semi-finals in the final Group B matches.
Australia conclude their Group B campaign versus Afghanistan in Lahore on Friday (9am), before South Africa vs England takes place in Karachi on Saturday (9am).
South Africa currently top Group B on three points with Australia one place behind on net run rate and Afghanistan a point further back after eliminating England with Wednesday's eight-run victory in Lahore.
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - results and fixtures 🏏
Group A
- February 19: New Zealand beat Pakistan by 60 runs in Karachi ⚫
- February 20: India beat Bangladesh by six wickets in Dubai 🔵
- February 23: India beat New Zealand by six wickets 🔵
- February 24: New Zealand beat Bangladesh by five wickets ⚫
- February 27: Pakistan vs Bangladesh abandoned due to rain ☔
- March 2: New Zealand vs India (Dubai)
Group B
- February 21: South Africa beat Afghanistan by 107 runs in Karachi 🟢
- February 22: Australia beat England by five wickets 🟡
- February 25: Australia vs South Africa abandoned due to rain ☔
- February 26: Afghanistan beat England by eight runs in Lahore 🔵
- February 28: Afghanistan vs Australia (Lahore)
- Mar 1: South Africa vs England (Karachi)
Semi-finals
- March 4: Semi-final - A1 v B2 (Dubai)
- March 5: Semi-final 2 - A2 v B1 (Lahore)
Final
- March 9: Final (Lahore or Dubai)
