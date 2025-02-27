Champions Trophy: Pakistan vs Bangladesh abandoned after Rawalpindi washout

Pakistan's Champions Trophy clash with Bangladesh was abandoned without a ball being bowled after persistent rain in Rawalpindi.

The toss for Thursday's Group A fixture was initially delayed by the weather, with grey skies suggesting play was unlikely to start any time soon and the call was eventually made at around 10.30am GMT, 90 minutes after the scheduled start.

Both sides lost each of their previous two matches against India and New Zealand and would have missed out on the semi-finals, regardless of the result.

Image: Thursday's match between Pakistan and Bangladesh was abandoned after a 90-minute delay to the start

It is the second match to be washed out in Rawalpindi after Australia vs South Africa was abandoned on Tuesday.

Hosts Pakistan's defence of the Champions Trophy ends with them finishing bottom of Group A, with a point from three matches after a 60-run defeat to New Zealand and six-wicket loss to India before Thursday's abandoned game.

Bangladesh, who fell to a six-wicket defeat against India before losing to New Zealand by five wickets, finish in third due to a superior net run-rate.

New Zealand and India vying for top spot

India and New Zealand have already qualified from Group A courtesy of back-to-back victories, with those results eliminating host nation Pakistan as well as Bangladesh.

With Pakistan confirmed as recipients of the wooden spoon, the only thing left to be decided in Group A is who tops the table when unbeaten India and New Zealand (9am) lock horns in Dubai on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Two from three in Group B

Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa look to seal their progress to the semi-finals in the final Group B matches.

Australia conclude their Group B campaign versus Afghanistan in Lahore on Friday (9am), before South Africa vs England takes place in Karachi on Saturday (9am).

South Africa currently top Group B on three points with Australia one place behind on net run rate and Afghanistan a point further back after eliminating England with Wednesday's eight-run victory in Lahore.

Image: Watch South Africa vs England on Saturday live on Sky Sports Cricket from 8.30am; first ball 9am

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - results and fixtures 🏏

Group A

Group B

Semi-finals

March 4: Semi-final - A1 v B2 (Dubai)

Semi-final - A1 v B2 (Dubai) March 5: Semi-final 2 - A2 v B1 (Lahore)

Final

March 9: Final (Lahore or Dubai)

Watch every match from the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, up to and including the final on March 9, live on Sky Sports, or stream with NOW.