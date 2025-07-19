England vs India: Rain and damp outfield delays start of second women's ODI at Lord's

Heavy rain and a wet outfield have delayed the start of play in the second women's ODI at Lord's between England and India.

Play was due to get under way at 11am with India holding a 1-0 lead in the three-match series following a four-wicket win at Southampton on Wednesday.

The cut-off time to fit in a 20-over-per-side match is 4.08pm.

Charlotte Edwards' England side will be looking for a victory to both level the series and boost their confidence ahead of the Women's World Cup in India in October.

India's win in the first ODI follows their 3-2 victory in the T20 series earlier this month.

Wednesday's first ODI saw India chase a target of 259 with 10 balls to spare thanks to Deepti Sharma's unbeaten 62.

Following the game, India opener Pratika Rawal was found gulity of breaching the ICC's code of conduct regarding "inappropriate and deliberate physical contact between players in the course of play".

Rawal pleaded guilty to the Level 1 breach and was fined 10 per cent of her match fee as well as being given one demerit point.

Rawal departed for 36 from 51 deliveries on the day. She was pulled up regarding two incidents, the first of which where she made contact with Lauren Filer while running to the non-striker's end, and the second seeing her make contact with Sophie Ecclestone after being bowled out.

"It [the incident with Filer] was not intentional, I was just running in my way," said Rawal. "And the shoulder barge thing was also not deliberate. I don't think there is any reaction to it or any fuss about it."

'Mankad' controversy still lingers

Saturday's ODI at Lord's is set to be the first time the two sides have met in the format at the Home of Cricket since a notable clash back in 2022.

The game concluded with England spinner Charlie Dean being controversially dismissed by a 'Mankad'.

Sharma pulled out of her bowling action to knock off the bails with the England batter out of her crease while backing up at the non-striker's end and India went on to win the game by 16 runs and the series 3-0.

"Did something funny happen a few years ago? Charlie may have mentioned it once or twice," England all-rounder Alice Davidson-Richards told Sky Sports on Friday.

"It's been mentioned in more of a jokey way. It's something we can laugh at and I think Charlie finds it funny to joke around with it. We're just excited for the team to get going."

The third and final ODI takes place at Durham on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports, with coverage starting from 12.30pm on Sky Sports Cricket (first ball at 1pm).

