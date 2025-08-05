England vs India: Sky Sports pundits revel in series for the ages showcases Test cricket at its finest
India beat England by six runs at The Oval to secure a 2-2 series draw; Mohammed Siraj took final wicket of Gus Atkinson as England all out for 367 chasing 374; Chris Woakes headed out to bat with left arm in sling but did not face a ball; England play Australia in Ashes from November 21
Tuesday 5 August 2025 10:26, UK
An epic conclusion to one of the most dramatic Test series in history - England and India had it all.
The summer of 2025 will be remembered for one of the finest Test series of a generation - a benchmark for just how thrilling the format can be.
Despite the heroics of one-armed Chris Woakes, England fell agonisingly short - by just six runs - as India clinched the fifth Test to level the series 2-2 in a gripping final act of one of the greatest contests of all time.
"It was an incredible series," former England captain Nasser Hussain told Sky Sports. "It wasn't just today. It wasn't four boring games and then a thrilling climax - it was gripping all the way through.
"We'll wake up tomorrow and sigh that there's no more England vs India in this Test series. This has been an incredible story: different conditions, different pitches, brilliant scenes - not just here, but across the last six weeks."
'Perfect advert for Test cricket'
"What a series it's been," former England captain Michael Atherton continued. "It's been fiery at times, with tension and needle, but these two teams have given us the most magnificent series."
Former India international Ravi Shastri added: "You could not ask for anything more. Full houses, games going down to the wire.
"For Test match cricket, there is no better advertisement than that. Nail-biting stuff, a thrilling end to the series."
Despite less than an hour's play expected, a sell-out crowd packed The Kia Oval and witnessed one of the most dramatic finales, as Mohammed Siraj bowled Gus Atkinson to complete his five-for and seal India's victory.
'How can you knock Test cricket?'
Hussain believes the unforgettable nature of India's win proved that Test cricket still has a vibrant future - and implored the sport's leaders to protect and promote it at all costs.
"Why do people knock this format? It's just so wonderful," he added. "But I'm afraid other countries don't have the luxuries that England, India, and Australia enjoy.
"The crowds throughout the series - pretty much sold out every day. Even today, there was a sell-out crowd for just 55 minutes of play. Not every country has that privilege.
"England, India, and Australia must keep an eye on the future of Test match cricket. If we let this go, we're doing the game a disservice. We need to keep pushing it forward-and look after those who aren't as fortunate."
'Series keeps Test cricket alive'
In an era where Test cricket is constantly challenged by the rise of shorter formats and global franchise leagues, in particular the Indian Premier League, this summer's England-India series stood as a stirring reminder of the format's enduring magic.
"There's so much talk about the future of Test cricket," said former India wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik. "But it's series like this that keep the format alive-they keep that fire burning."
He added: "I spoke to KL Rahul, and he said Test cricket is well and truly alive. It means so much to them."
England vs India - full results
Five-match series ends 2-2
- First Test (Headingley) - England won by five wickets
- Second Test (Edgbaston) - India won by 336 runs
- Third Test (Lord's) - England won by 22 runs
- Fourth Test (Emirates Old Trafford) - Match drawn
- Fifth Test (The Kia Oval) - India win by six runs