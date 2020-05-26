Shane Warne Masterclass: Australia great gives spin-bowling tips

Shane Warne delivers a leg-spin masterclass, explaining how to spin the ball and generate drift to batsmen Shane Warne delivers a leg-spin masterclass, explaining how to spin the ball and generate drift to batsmen

The great Shane Warne delivered a leg-spin masterclass for youngsters in the Sky Sports Zone in 2016 - and we thought it was time to show it again!

So before you get out in the garden and try to replicate Aussie legend Shane, watch in the video above for his tops tips on grip, drift and imparting spin on the ball.

Warne explained why a loose grip is key and how bowlers must be relaxed when in delivery, while he also looked back on his 'Ball of the Century' dismissal of England's Mike Gatting at Old Trafford in 1993.

Warne took 708 Test wickets

Warne - who took 708 Test wickets as well as 293 in ODIs - said: "You talk about accuracy, line, length, but the thing you have to do first is spin the ball. If you can do that, you can take wickets whatever grade you play at.

"The basic thing is the grip - two fingers down, two fingers up.

"A lot of coaches will say you have to grip it tight but if you do that you feel tense and it becomes hard to get any purchase on a ball that is in the palm of my hand. A relaxed grip allows your spinning finger to flick the ball."

