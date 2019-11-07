Grand Slam of Darts: Best of PDC and BDO set to collide in Wolverhampton

Gerwyn Price is looking to defend his Grand Slam crown

The Grand Slam of Darts is set to descend on Wolverhampton, with the best that the PDC and BDO have to offer facing off for one of the biggest prizes in the sport.

Although predominantly a PDC event, this annual show of darting unity - which starts on Saturday afternoon - also sees eight players from the BDO take to the oche. To date, the organisation has provided one winner in the tournament's history - Scott Waites in 2010.

However, few 'BDO representatives' have been as well placed for a crack at the Grand Slam title as reigning Lakeside champion Glen Durrant. Despite being a full-time member of the PDC since winning a tour card earlier this year, 'Duzza' qualifies for the tournament by virtue of being reigning BDO world champion. The Middlesbrough native has garnered gravitas among the world's top stars after impressive showings in his debut PDC season.

Glen Durrant is having a dream 2019 after committing to darts full-time

Gerwyn Price is the reigning champion, having sealed his maiden major title at the Aldersley Leisure Village 12 months ago, beating Gary Anderson in an ill-tempered decider.

The 'Iceman' will be among those hoping to snap Michael van Gerwen's hot streak. The world No 1 is in serious form, winning three television titles in the last month; the Grand Prix, Champions League and Players Championship Finals.

"I want to win anything what I'm competing in, everyone knows what I'm capable of and what I can do." MVG is on the glory trail

Grand Slam of Darts on Sky Sports Saturday November 9 8 x group matches Sky Sports Action & Main Event, 1pm Saturday November 9 8 x group matches Sky Sports Action & Main Event, 8pm Sunday November 10 8 x group matches Sky Sports Actiont, 1pm Sunday November 10 8 x group matches Sky Sports Arena & Main Event, 8pm Monday November 11 8 x group matches Sky Sports Action & Main Event, 7pm Tuesday November 12 8 x group matches Sky Sports Action & Main Event, 7pm Wednesday November 13 4 x last 16 matches Sky Sports Action & Main Event, 7pm Thursday November 14 4 x last 16 matches Sky Sports Action & Main Event, 7pm Friday November 15 2 x quarter-finals Sky Sports Action & Main Event, 7pm Saturday November 16 2 x quarter-finals Sky Sports Action, 7pm Sunday November 17 2 x semi-finals Sky Sports Action & Main Event, 1pm Sunday November 17 Final Sky Sports Arena & Main Event, 7pm

Women's BDO star Laura Turner joined the Darts Show Podcast to preview the competition: "We’re always excited on the BDO side to see how our guys and girls are going to fare against the PDC players… Hopefully they all bring their A-game"

Lisa Ashton and Mikuru Suzuki will become the first female competitors in the tournament since 2010, and will be hoping to ruffle a few feathers in the coming days.

The groups

Grand Slam draw Group A Group B Group C Group D Michael van Gerwen James Wade Gerwyn Price Gary Anderson Adrian Lewis Ian White Dimitri Van den Bergh Darren Webster Ross Smith Steve Lennon Robert Thornton William O'Connor Jim Williams Wesley Harms Mikuru Suzuki Dave Parletti

Group E Group F Group G Group H Rob Cross Peter Wright Daryl Gurney Michael Smith Dave Chisnall Danny Noppert Brendan Dolan Nathan Aspinall Jamie Hughes Ryan Harrington Gabriel Clemens Martin Schindler Lisa Ashton Wayne Warren Richard Veenstra Glen Durrant

The main contenders

Van Gerwen is playing his very best darts right now. The Dutchman is oozing both class and confidence as he looks for his fourth Grand Slam triumph, after wins in 2015, 2016 and 2017.

The titles have been coming thick and fast for MVG

Reigning champion Price heads the chasing pack. The Welshman sealed the title last time out in an eventful, controversial final. Speaking on the Darts Show Podcast, he made it clear that he has his eyes on the prize:

Price is brimming with belief "I’m full of confidence at the moment…Defending it doesn’t really affect me. I was defending one of the Europeans this year, and I coped well and defended it."

The 2018 decider was shrouded in controversy, with tensions between Price and Gary Anderson spilling over

2018 world champion Rob Cross is having a fine season to date, triumphing at the World Matchplay in Blackpool, and backing it up with success at the European Championships last month. 'Voltage' will be hopeful of delivering yet another major title.

Peter Wright has been showing good form of late, and 'Snakebite' will be confident of emerging from a group which contains Danny Noppert, Ryan Harrington and Wayne Warren.

Durrant heads the BDO's challenge. 'Duzza' has shown he has what it takes to mix it with the very best in the business, and has set high standards for himself in his initial season in the PDC. 2019 has seen him claim wins over MvG and James Wade at the World Matchplay, and a victory over Cross at the Grand Prix.

Live Grand Slam of Darts Live on

"I'm desperate to win the Grand Slam before the end of my career" Gary Anderson is keen to tick another box

Anderson, Daryl Gurney and Michael Smith are others who will quietly fancy their chances as they head to Wolverhampton, with UK Open champ Nathan Aspinall coming in as a potential dark horse.

The debutants

Ashton and reigning women's world champion Suzuki feature on the eight-strong BDO representation. Richard Veenstra, Dave Parletti and Wayne Warren are also a part of that cohort, meaning over half of the BDO's ticket will be appearing at the tournament for the first time.

There are three debutants among the PDC contingent.

Harrington (son of former World Matchplay champion and Sky Sports pundit Rod) and Gabriel Clemens both sealed their spots in Monday's qualifiers in Wigan.

Meanwhile, William O'Connor will make his bow at the tournament, after reaching the World Cup final with fellow Irishman Steve Lennon.

Check out daily Darts news on skysports.com/darts, our app for mobile devices and our Twitter account @skysportsdarts.

The action is back on your Sky Sports screens next month with the Grand Slam of Darts, nine days of coverage from the Aldersley Leisure Village gets underway on Saturday, November 9.