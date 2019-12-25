Fallon Sherrock, Rob Cross and Raymond van Barneveld included in biggest World Darts Championship shocks so far

Fallon Sherrock has been the story of the World Championship, knocking out two players on her way to the third round

With the business stage of the World Darts Championship upon us, we've picked out five of the biggest shocks so far...

From high-profile exits to landmark victories and one emotional farewell, the 2019/20 showpiece event hasn't been short of drama or entertainment as we enter the Christmas break.

Here, we take a look at some of the most eye-opening moments at this year's tournament so far...

Fallon rocks the world

3:16 Sherrock's dream continued as she knocked out No 11 seed Mensur Suljovic in the second round Sherrock's dream continued as she knocked out No 11 seed Mensur Suljovic in the second round

The unrivalled story of the tournament, Fallon Sherrock made history as she became the first woman to beat a man at a darts world championship, winning 3-2 against Ted Evetts in the first round.

Superstar Sherrock followed up her heroics with a stunning 3-1 win over the experienced world No 11 Mensur Suljovic, nailing bullseye to cap a remarkable performance and set up a third-round meeting with Chris Dobey on Friday afternoon. Will she continue her remarkable run?

Barney's farewell

2:05 An emotional Raymond van Barneveld reflected on his shock exit in his final appearance at the Worlds An emotional Raymond van Barneveld reflected on his shock exit in his final appearance at the Worlds

Raymond van Barneveld's final appearance at the world championship before retiring ended in gut-wrenching disappointment as he was beaten 3-1 by Darin Young in round one. The five-time world champion admitted afterwards he would 'never forgive' himself for his early exit, although that won't overshadow an undeniably incredible career.

Smith crashes out

1:34 Luke Woodhouse reacts to knocking out last year's finalist Michael Smith Luke Woodhouse reacts to knocking out last year's finalist Michael Smith

Having arrived at the Alexandra Palace as one of the tournament favourites, last year's runner-up Michael Smith was out in round two following a 3-1 defeat to Luke Woodhouse, who was beaten 4-2 by Dimitri Van den Bergh in Monday's third-round contest.

"That's Christmas ruined," Smith tweeted post-match.

That’s Christmas ruined 🙈 — Michael Smith (@BullyBoy180) December 15, 2019

Anybody in need of an electrician?

0:46 Kim Huybrechts caused a major shock by beating former winner Rob Cross Kim Huybrechts caused a major shock by beating former winner Rob Cross

Rob Cross suffered a premature exit at the hands of Kim Huybrechts, losing 3-0 in round two just two years after being crowned world champion on his tournament debut.

With some unwanted spare time on his hands, the former electrician took to Twitter to offer his services as the Ally Pally suffered a power cut on Monday.

Luckily I’m free right now for any electrical work you need. https://t.co/DLYKE2yJ1F — Rob Cross (@RobCross180) December 23, 2019

Wade dumped out

0:41 Steve Beaton caused an upset by beating James Wade in round three Steve Beaton caused an upset by beating James Wade in round three

James Wade was also on the receiving end of a surprise exit in round three as he lost 4-2 to Steve Beaton having missed three darts at double tops in an attempt to level it at 2-2 in legs in the sixth set.

Beaton made no mistake with a checkout of 43 to seal the win and progress to the last 16 for the first time in 15 years.

