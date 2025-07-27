 Skip to content

World Matchplay Darts 2025: Results and scores as Luke Littler, Michael van Gerwen headline Blackpool tournament

Luke Littler won the Betfred World Matchplay after beating James Wade 18-13 in the final; Jonny Clayton and Josh Rock were the beaten semi-finalists at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool

Sunday 27 July 2025 22:39, UK

Highlights from the Betfred World Matchplay final, where Luke Littler beat James Wade

World Matchplay Darts is one of the sport's biggest events of the year.

The tournament at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool ran from Saturday July 19 until the final on Sunday July 27, with every session live on Sky Sports.

Luke Littler lifted the Phil Taylor Trophy after beating James Wade 18-13 in a gripping final, a day on from firing a nine-dart leg on his way to beating Josh Rock in the semi-finals.

Luke Littler hit a nine-darter during his semi-final against Josh Rock at the World Matchplay.

World Matchplay Darts results

Sunday July 27

Final

Luke Littler 18-13 James Wade

Saturday July 26

Semi finals

James Wade 20-18 Jonny Clayton
Luke Littler 17-14 Josh Rock

Friday July 25

Quarter finals

Luke Littler 16-14 Andrew Gilding
Josh Rock 16-11 Gerwyn Price

Highlights of the quarter-final between Luke Littler and Andrew Gilding at the World Matchplay

Thursday July 24

Quarter finals

Gian van Veen 13-16 James Wade
Stephen Bunting 7-16 Jonny Clayton

Wednesday July 23

Second Round

Andrew Gilding 11-5 Dirk van Duijvenbode
Chris Dobey 3-11 Gerwyn Price
Luke Littler 13-11 Jermaine Wattimena
Michael van Gerwen 11-13 Josh Rock

Second Round

Tuesday July 22

Gian van Veen 11-5 Danny Noppert
Wessel Nijman 5-11 James Wade
Stephen Bunting 12-10 Gary Anderson
Jonny Clayton 11-8 Mike De Decker

Highlights of Stephen Bunting against Gary Anderson at the World Matchplay.

First Round

Monday July 21

Chris Dobey 10-5 Ricardo Pietreczko
Gerwyn Price 10-7 Daryl Gurney
Michael van Gerwen 10-6 Raymond van Barneveld
Ross Smith 5-10 Josh Rock

Sunday July 20

Afternoon Session
Damon Heta 10-12 Andrew Gilding
Rob Cross 8-10 Dirk van Duijvenbode
Peter Wright 8-10 Jermaine Wattimena
Dave Chisnall 7-10 Mike De Decker

Evening Session
Gary Anderson 10-5 Luke Woodhouse
Jonny Clayton 10-7 Martin Schindler
Luke Littler 10-2 Ryan Searle
Stephen Bunting 10-8 Ryan Joyce

Saturday July 19:

James Wade 10-3 Joe Cullen
Danny Noppert 10-2 Cameron Menzies
Luke Humphries 8-10 Gian van Veen
Nathan Aspinall 6-10 Wessel Nijman

Previous champion Luke Humphries was knocked out on opening night by Gian van Veen

World Matchplay Darts format

First Round Best of 19 legs
Second Round Best of 21 legs
Quarter-Finals Best of 31 legs
Semi-Finals Best of 33 legs
Final Best of 35 legs

World Matchplay Darts prize money

Four of the sport’s biggest names took part in a knockout tournament at the Hyde Park Darts Championship this week

Winner £200,000
Runner-Up £100,000
Semi-Finalists £50,000
Quarter-Finalists £30,000
Second Round Losers £15,000
First Round Losers £10,000

Total £800,000

