World Matchplay Darts 2025: Results and scores as Luke Littler, Michael van Gerwen headline Blackpool tournament
Luke Littler won the Betfred World Matchplay after beating James Wade 18-13 in the final; Jonny Clayton and Josh Rock were the beaten semi-finalists at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool
Sunday 27 July 2025 22:39, UK
World Matchplay Darts is one of the sport's biggest events of the year.
The tournament at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool ran from Saturday July 19 until the final on Sunday July 27, with every session live on Sky Sports.
Luke Littler lifted the Phil Taylor Trophy after beating James Wade 18-13 in a gripping final, a day on from firing a nine-dart leg on his way to beating Josh Rock in the semi-finals.
- World Matchplay Darts 2025 - As it happened
- World Matchplay schedule, format, prize money
- Darts in 2025: Key dates and full calendar
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract
World Matchplay Darts results
Sunday July 27
Final
Saturday July 26
Semi finals
James Wade 20-18 Jonny Clayton
Luke Littler 17-14 Josh Rock
Friday July 25
Quarter finals
Luke Littler 16-14 Andrew Gilding
Josh Rock 16-11 Gerwyn Price
Thursday July 24
Quarter finals
Gian van Veen 13-16 James Wade
Stephen Bunting 7-16 Jonny Clayton
Wednesday July 23
Second Round
Andrew Gilding 11-5 Dirk van Duijvenbode
Chris Dobey 3-11 Gerwyn Price
Luke Littler 13-11 Jermaine Wattimena
Michael van Gerwen 11-13 Josh Rock
Second Round
Tuesday July 22
Gian van Veen 11-5 Danny Noppert
Wessel Nijman 5-11 James Wade
Stephen Bunting 12-10 Gary Anderson
Jonny Clayton 11-8 Mike De Decker
First Round
Monday July 21
Chris Dobey 10-5 Ricardo Pietreczko
Gerwyn Price 10-7 Daryl Gurney
Michael van Gerwen 10-6 Raymond van Barneveld
Ross Smith 5-10 Josh Rock
Sunday July 20
Afternoon Session
Damon Heta 10-12 Andrew Gilding
Rob Cross 8-10 Dirk van Duijvenbode
Peter Wright 8-10 Jermaine Wattimena
Dave Chisnall 7-10 Mike De Decker
Evening Session
Gary Anderson 10-5 Luke Woodhouse
Jonny Clayton 10-7 Martin Schindler
Luke Littler 10-2 Ryan Searle
Stephen Bunting 10-8 Ryan Joyce
Saturday July 19:
James Wade 10-3 Joe Cullen
Danny Noppert 10-2 Cameron Menzies
Luke Humphries 8-10 Gian van Veen
Nathan Aspinall 6-10 Wessel Nijman
World Matchplay Darts format
First Round Best of 19 legs
Second Round Best of 21 legs
Quarter-Finals Best of 31 legs
Semi-Finals Best of 33 legs
Final Best of 35 legs
World Matchplay Darts prize money
Winner £200,000
Runner-Up £100,000
Semi-Finalists £50,000
Quarter-Finalists £30,000
Second Round Losers £15,000
First Round Losers £10,000
Total £800,000
Watch the World Matchplay live on Sky Sports from July 19-27 or stream without a contract.