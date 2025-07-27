World Matchplay Darts 2025: Results and scores as Luke Littler, Michael van Gerwen headline Blackpool tournament

World Matchplay Darts is one of the sport's biggest events of the year.

The tournament at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool ran from Saturday July 19 until the final on Sunday July 27, with every session live on Sky Sports.

Luke Littler lifted the Phil Taylor Trophy after beating James Wade 18-13 in a gripping final, a day on from firing a nine-dart leg on his way to beating Josh Rock in the semi-finals.

World Matchplay Darts results

Sunday July 27

Final

Luke Littler 18-13 James Wade

Saturday July 26

Semi finals

James Wade 20-18 Jonny Clayton

Luke Littler 17-14 Josh Rock

Friday July 25

Quarter finals

Luke Littler 16-14 Andrew Gilding

Josh Rock 16-11 Gerwyn Price

Thursday July 24

Quarter finals

Gian van Veen 13-16 James Wade

Stephen Bunting 7-16 Jonny Clayton

Wednesday July 23

Second Round

Andrew Gilding 11-5 Dirk van Duijvenbode

Chris Dobey 3-11 Gerwyn Price

Luke Littler 13-11 Jermaine Wattimena

Michael van Gerwen 11-13 Josh Rock

Second Round

Tuesday July 22

Gian van Veen 11-5 Danny Noppert

Wessel Nijman 5-11 James Wade

Stephen Bunting 12-10 Gary Anderson

Jonny Clayton 11-8 Mike De Decker

First Round

Monday July 21

Chris Dobey 10-5 Ricardo Pietreczko

Gerwyn Price 10-7 Daryl Gurney

Michael van Gerwen 10-6 Raymond van Barneveld

Ross Smith 5-10 Josh Rock

Sunday July 20

Afternoon Session

Damon Heta 10-12 Andrew Gilding

Rob Cross 8-10 Dirk van Duijvenbode

Peter Wright 8-10 Jermaine Wattimena

Dave Chisnall 7-10 Mike De Decker

Evening Session

Gary Anderson 10-5 Luke Woodhouse

Jonny Clayton 10-7 Martin Schindler

Luke Littler 10-2 Ryan Searle

Stephen Bunting 10-8 Ryan Joyce

Saturday July 19:

James Wade 10-3 Joe Cullen

Danny Noppert 10-2 Cameron Menzies

Luke Humphries 8-10 Gian van Veen

Nathan Aspinall 6-10 Wessel Nijman

World Matchplay Darts format

First Round Best of 19 legs

Second Round Best of 21 legs

Quarter-Finals Best of 31 legs

Semi-Finals Best of 33 legs

Final Best of 35 legs

World Matchplay Darts prize money

Winner £200,000

Runner-Up £100,000

Semi-Finalists £50,000

Quarter-Finalists £30,000

Second Round Losers £15,000

First Round Losers £10,000

Total £800,000

